50 Cent Being So Stoked At His Taylor Swift Shoutout Is EVERYTHING! And Travis Kelce Thought So Too!

50 Cent had the best reaction to being name-dropped in Taylor Swift’s new album!

For those who haven’t listened yet, the pop star shouts out the rapper on the track Ruin the Friendship from The Life of a Showgirl while looking back on a memory from high school. She sings:

“Have fun, it’s prom / Wilted corsage dangles from my wrist / Over his shoulder I catch a glimpse / And see you looking at me / And it was not an invitation / But as the 50 Cent song played / Should’ve kissed you anyway.”

Related: Travis Kelce’s Ex Fires Back After Taylor Swift Throws Shade At Her In New Song!

And get this — he is the only celebrity name drop on the project! Wow! What an honor! 50 Cent caught wind of the shoutout on the album, and he is so stoked! The In Da Club artist took to Instagram on Friday to post a pic of Tay’s cover art along with the caption:

“@taylorswift s**t is popping right now. She shout me out. She don’t shout you out. LOL. THIS IS FOR BIG TIMERS ONLY! @50centaction wait I’m the only shout out on the whole album.”

Aww! 50 is so excited! See the post (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)

We love this! And we weren’t the only ones! Taylor’s fiancé, Travis Kelce, did, too! The athlete liked the post. See (below):

What are your reactions to the shout out? Let us know!

[Image via Nicky Nelson/MEGA/WENN]