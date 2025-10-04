Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

New Morgan Wallen Racism Scandal! Nicole Kidman Comes Out - Of Hiding! One Direction Reunion! And More HOT TOPICS! 50 Cent Trolls Diddy After Trial Verdict The View Can't Believe Trump Would Consider Pardoning Diddy! 50 Cent Will Personally Stop Trump From Pardoning Diddy -- By Spilling The Tea! Diddy Threatened To Kill His Own Assistant - Often! Plus, 50 Cent And Lauren London: One Of Diddy’s ‘Freak-Off’ Sex Workers Was A Former Reality Star -- Who’s Now In Prison For Manslaughter! 50 Cent Says He's Been Telling People About Diddy 'For 10 Years'! Diddy May Be Upset At Me For This - And I Don't Care! | Perez Hilton 50 Cent Brutally Trolls Diddy Over His Arrest -- And All That Lube Found At His House! What About The Victims? Diddy... 50 Cent Is Cashing In -- Diddy Doc Sold To Netflix After Massive Bidding War! Diddy SLAMMED For ‘Bad’ & ‘Disingenuous’ Apology Video By 50 Cent, Aubrey O’Day, And More!

50 Cent

50 Cent Being So Stoked At His Taylor Swift Shoutout Is EVERYTHING! And Travis Kelce Thought So Too!

50 Cent Being So Stoked At His Taylor Swift Shoutout Is EVERYTHING! And Travis Kelce Thought So Too!

50 Cent had the best reaction to being name-dropped in Taylor Swift’s new album!

For those who haven’t listened yet, the pop star shouts out the rapper on the track Ruin the Friendship from The Life of a Showgirl while looking back on a memory from high school. She sings:

“Have fun, it’s prom / Wilted corsage dangles from my wrist / Over his shoulder I catch a glimpse / And see you looking at me / And it was not an invitation / But as the 50 Cent song played / Should’ve kissed you anyway.”

Related: Travis Kelce’s Ex Fires Back After Taylor Swift Throws Shade At Her In New Song!

And get this — he is the only celebrity name drop on the project! Wow! What an honor! 50 Cent caught wind of the shoutout on the album, and he is so stoked! The In Da Club artist took to Instagram on Friday to post a pic of Tay’s cover art along with the caption:

“@taylorswift s**t is popping right now. She shout me out. She don’t shout you out. LOL. THIS IS FOR BIG TIMERS ONLY! @50centaction wait I’m the only shout out on the whole album.”

Aww! 50 is so excited! See the post (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)

We love this! And we weren’t the only ones! Taylor’s fiancé, Travis Kelce, did, too! The athlete liked the post. See (below):

50 Cent Being So Stoked At His Taylor Swift Shoutout Is EVERYTHING! And Travis Kelce Thought So Too!
(c) 50 Cent/Instagram

What are your reactions to the shout out? Let us know!

[Image via Nicky Nelson/MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Oct 04, 2025 15:50pm PDT

Share This