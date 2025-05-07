Netflix Child Star Millena Brandão Dies After Suffering 13 Heart Attacks At Just 11 Years Old

Millena Brandão has sadly passed away.

The Brazilian child actor, who notably appeared in the Netflix drama Sintonia, has tragically died at just 11 years old.

According to DailyMail.com, she was rushed to Grajaú General Hospital in São Paulo, Brazil last Wednesday after experiencing symptoms including headaches, leg pain, drowsiness, loss of appetite, and even fainting since late April. Once hospitalized at Grajaú General, the child heartbreakingly suffered 13 heart attacks between Wednesday and Thursday, at which point she tragically succumbed to the fight.

Her mother Thays Brandão told Brazilian news outlet G1 that the young girl’s official cause of death remains unknown:

“The doctors still haven’t said what really happened to my daughter and what killed her … She had 13 arrests in total. She had never had that before. There was one day when she had seven respiratory arrests. Sometimes they gave her massages and other times they gave her shocks [with a device called a defibrillator].”

Per the DM report, doctors initially believed she suffered from dengue fever, which is “a viral infection that spreads from mosquitoes,” according to the World Health Organization. However, later tests reportedly revealed she had a urinary tract infection and a possible brain tumor, though that has yet to be confirmed.

Thays revealed that after her daughter did not wake up and her condition did not improve, she and her husband were force to make an impossible decision:

“I said that if we were to let her little heart stop beating on its own, we would suffer more, and so would she. And we asked for the machines to be turned off.”

So awful.

According to Page Six, the Brazilian municipal and state health departments are investigating the care Millena received at the hospital.

Our hearts are broken for her family and fans. She’s gone far too soon. Rest in peace, Millena.

[Images via Millena Brandão/Instagram]