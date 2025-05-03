Floribama Shore Star Kirk Medas Dead At 33

A heartbreaking update about Floribama Shore star Kirk Medas.

As we previously reported, the reality star was fighting for his life in the ICU over the past two weeks, battling a “severe case of necrotizing pancreatitis” and sepsis. His castmates all came together to help out as much as possible and get the word out about a GoFundMe to help cover his medical expenses, with their co-star Nilsa Prowant even flying to be with him. While his loved ones hoped he would pull through, that sadly is not what happened. His family confirmed to TMZ that Kirk died on Friday. He was 33. His father shared that doctors said he died from liver failure.

Related: Dolly Parton Chokes Up Talking About Late Husband In First TV Interview Since He Passed

So, so sad. His co-stars have since taken to social media to mourn this loss. Aimee Hall expressed on social media:

“Today we lost a brother, a best friend, and heaven gained the most beautiful angel. We are all trying to process this unimaginable loss. Kirk was the glue that held us all together. He loved each and every one of us so deeply, with a heart bigger than this world. Me and Kirk started this journey together when we were just 24 years old, and from that moment on, we were family. We talked almost every single day. We worked together, we traveled together, we vacationed together—we did life together. He was there through every chapter, through every change, always ready to hold our hands and lift our spirits. It’s true what they say—God really does take the best ones first. And Kirk was the best of us. His heart, his soul, his light… it was something you don’t come across often. He was our rock, our joy, and the one who kept us all connected.”

Nilsa posted on Instagram her “favorite” pictures of Kirk, adding in the caption:

“Kirk was one of my favorite people in the whole world. Anytime you needed a friend, Kirk was always there. His laugh was contagious, you always wanted to hear more. He loved and lived life to the fullest. Our story is unique. A once in a lifetime chance of meeting. 8 strangers from all over the south who probably would’ve have crossed paths if we never had taken that crazy opportunity and I’m forever grateful we did. You were more than a roommate to me (and all of us) you were our brother. You saw the good in every person you met. Made light in dark times. Showed up every single time. My heart is broken…things will never be the same. The world lost the most beautiful, kind, and genuine person. Uncle Kirk to many, friend to all. I love you forever. I just know my dad is going to love hearing your stories. Rest in paradise, Kirk. please keep his family and friends in your prayers.

Codi Butts wrote on IG that his “heart is absolutely broken” having to say goodbye to his closest friend:

“This is my favorite picture of me and me and Kirk. I love you so much. It is with a heavy heart I have to say goodbye to my best friend. I love you so much. My heart is absolutely broken. I wish this was a bad dream that I could just wake up from. Thank you Kirk for giving me some of the best years of my life. You have made me a better person. I will forever love you and cherish our friendship!”

What a devastating situation. Our hearts break for all of his friends and family. You can see more tributes from the cast (below), including ones from Candace Rice, Kortni Gilson, and Mattie Breaux.

Rest in peace, Kirk…

[Image via MTV Reality/YouTube]