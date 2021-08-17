Chipotle Employee THROWS SCISSORS At Customer During Altercation Over Late To-Go Order (VIDEO)

A Chipotle employee might need to think about getting another job soon after an unfortunate — and downright scary — incident was caught on video and posted to Facebook.

The now-viral video, which was taken late last week at the Mount Vernon location in Baltimore, Maryland, shows a woman who appears to be an employee throwing a pair of scissors at a customer (!!!) while the two argue over a late meal.

Related: Marc Jacobs Got Engaged In A Chipotle With A Flash Mob — Yes, Really!

According to Fox 45 Baltimore, a 56-year-old man named Antony Evans showed up on the afternoon of August 10 hungry and ready for lunch after having placed a to-go order online. While he was waiting for that mobile order — which was reported as being 20 minutes late relative to its stated delivery time — he apparently asked twice about the food’s status.

Upon asking the second time, a female employee “started yelling at him for complaining,” as the local news outlet reported in a story published on Sunday. Miffed by the woman’s attitude, Evans began taking video of the ordeal with his cell phone — and that’s when the s**t (er, the scissors) TRULY hit the fan (er, the customer)!!!

In the video, the woman behind the counter claims her name is Nicole, and that she is the manager of that particular location. She takes offense to Evans’ complaining and video taping, and the two engage in a war of words.

At one point, Evans can be heard saying:

“That’s just ignorant. That just shows how ignorant you are. You came here, you messed up my order, and then I come and I complain, and then you just get ignorant and start clapping your hands. I was waiting here 20 minutes, and you should have came out here and said something when I was here 20 minutes ago waiting for my order! This is going right on Facebook!”

The woman can be seen running back into the back kitchen out of frustration, yelling back at Evans while he continues to yell at her throughout the entire video. After he asks if she’s the manager, she comes out of the back abruptly and confirms that she is the one in charge, then picks up A PAIR OF SCISSORS, and flings them at Evans!!!

OMG!!!

He responds with:

“Now I’m calling the police! That’s exactly who the f**k I’m calling right now.”

Here’s the full video of the altercation, pulled from Evans’ Facebook page where he published it — just like he told her he would — right after it happened back on Tuesday (below):

The video has since gone viral, logging tens of thousands of views and more than 2,000 comments from Facebook users.

According to Fox 45 Baltimore, the Baltimore PD did confirm the officers responded to a call of an aggravated assault at that Chipotle location at around 1:00 p.m. local time on August 10. The outlet reports that law enforcement was able to get in touch with the company’s district manager to relay the incident, but it’s unclear what other legal consequences may have happened — or may still be processing.

What a world we live in…

[Image via Chipotle/YouTube]