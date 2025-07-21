Got A Tip?

JoJo Siwa

You Definitely Didn't Ask For This -- Chris Hughes Has Revealed What JoJo Siwa Named His Private Parts

Did we want to know this information? Well, it doesn’t matter! Chris Hughes is telling us anyway.

Amid his extremely controversial — and very fast-moving — relationship with JoJo Siwa, the Celebrity Big Brother UK alum does not believe in having secrets, apparently! While speaking to E! News on Monday, the 32-year-old Brit revealed his lady has laid claim to his private parts. He said, to everyone’s surprise, his girlfriend gave a nickname to his “bollocks”:

“She calls my balls Jimmy and Timmy.”

LOLz!!

Oh, JoJo!

She clearly likes a rhyme!! This ties right into the 22-year-old’s plans for her future kiddos. She previously announced she wanted a girl named Freddy and twin boys named Eddy and Teddy. This didn’t get by Chris, who joked:

“She must love the rhyming lingo within her life.”

Hah! As far as their possible future kids? Well, he admitted he’s not too sure about the Karma singer’s name choices:

“I don’t know about those names. I have names that I like. I’m still kind of undecided on them … We’ll work it out for sure. It might end up being something we have to pick names out of a hat for.”

They still have time to think about all those big decisions — though, it seems like they’ve already started talking about the future a lot!

Hear him spill this tea about their romance (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

Jul 21, 2025 14:35pm PDT

