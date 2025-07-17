Chris Martin & Coldplay Expose Alleged AFFAIR Mid-Concert!! 

Chris Martin was trying to have a sweet moment with fans during the latest Coldplay concert — and instead he exposed an alleged affair!!! Crazy!

During the band’s concert at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts on Wednesday night, cameras panned around the venue to select special fans whom the frontman would sing personalized songs about. But when a loved-up couple appeared on screen, it was immediately clear something was very, very wrong! They’d been caught in the act — and Chris clocked it instantly!!!

As seen in a now-viral TikTok clip of the hilarious incident, a woman leaned into her partner, whose arms were wrapped around her, as they watched the show. They seemed so in love and happy, as Chris gushed:

“Oh, look at these two!”

But then they noticed they were on the big screen!

The woman’s jaw dropped as she covered her face with her hands and turned away. Looking horrified, the man released his grip on her waist and ducked below the banister to get out of view! The woman could then be seen talking with a friend of hers, who was beet red and looked mortified, before darting away from the camera! Watch:

They looked guilty AF!! Chris was so caught off guard, remarking:

“Oh what… either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy.”

And he was RIGHT!!! They’re having an alleged affair!

According to The US Sun, the man was Astronomer CEO Andy Byron — and the other woman? Ironically, the company’s HR Chief Kristin Cabot! Insane!

Per his LinkedIn, Andy has been the CEO of the software development company since July 2023. It’s estimated to be worth more than $1.3 billion. Kristin, however, was just hired as the Chief People Officer nine months ago. Kristin’s maiden name is Thornby, which she includes in brackets on her LinkedIn page, where she brags about earning “trust with employees of all levels, from CEOs to managers to assistants.” Perhaps she’s building a little too much trust with the CEOs, huh?? Oof!

Andy’s reportedly married to a woman named Megan Kerrigan Byron — and they share two kids! Damn! She’s about to snag a real juicy divorce settlement, if she wants it…

Reacting to the moment on TikTok, viewers gasped:

“The camera man just did the partners of these two a huge service!” “If i saw my husband cuddled up with his mistress at the COLDPLAY CONCERT i would actually be sent to the psych ward” “The tea at work is going to be sooooo good for Astronomer employees No work will get done at all.” “There is no plausible reason why they would act that way unless they were having an affair. Period. Can’t convince me otherwise.” “The irony is that if they had just stood still and smiled this would never had made it to TikTok ” “Working late again Andy?” “Her homegirl that got red as a tomato is about to be in trouble too”

Absolutely wild!!!

Chris knew exactly what was up — and karma came for that alleged secret couple! LOLz! The internet works too quick!

Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!!

