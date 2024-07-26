Chris Olsen Emotionally Reveals That He's The Victim Of A Revenge Porn Attack That Has 'Never Stopped' For Years!

Chris Olsen is getting candid about a very sensitive topic.

The TikTok influencer took to the app in tears on Tuesday to open up about being the victim of revenge porn. The initial leak of NSFW photos of him occurred four years ago, but it’s something that has “never stopped” and continues to haunt him to this day. He told fans:

“This is not something I want to talk about, but it kind of feels like it’s gotten to a point where I have to. I haven’t wanted to because I feel like that was just drawing attention to it, but at this point, too many people have DM’d me about it, and have commented about, and have posted about it that I think at this point I just need to share how all this is making me feel. And I’m talking about being leaked or having fake porn photos of you on the internet.”

Ugh. BTW, it’s bad enough having real photos of you leaked, but it’s just as horrendous to have fake pics out there! Especially considering how disturbing some deepfakes or AI content can be!!

Related: Ava Kris Tyson LEAVES MrBeast’s Crew After Grooming Allegations

The 26-year-old then explained how four years ago, when he “first started [his] platform,” he got a DM informing him some sexually explicit photos of him had been posted on X (Twitter). He didn’t have one at the time, so he quickly made an account and messaged the guy who had uploaded them, he explained:

“So I created one so I could DM this guy to take it down and then he blocked me and tweeted, ‘In 30 minutes, I’m taking Chris’ photos down so download them now.'”

This, of course, just made everything worse. He said:

“I knew after that I was, like, basically done for. And 30 minutes later he DMs me back and says, ‘Hey, just took your photos done.’ [Sarcastic thumbs up.] Okay! So I told him I reported his account and then this guy says to me, ‘So you’re going to take away the only thing I have in life?’ I don’t think I ever responded. What do you say to that?”

Jeez!

Just as horrifying, Chris has been dealing with this vile invasion of privacy for YEARS! It’s not just the fact that nothing can ever truly be removed from the internet. It actually sounds like the dude might still be posting stuff — or at least the photos keep recirculating. He continued:

“And I said that was four years ago and I’m still dealing with this today. It never stopped. It’s nonconsensual. It’s violating. It’s fully abuse and illegal. Like, you are a criminal now if you’ve done that, and if you’re contributing to this, you’re contributing to a culture of abuse.”

How terrible. Meghan Trainor‘s BFF also hit back at an excuse for this disgusting behavior that he’s been seeing out there, adding:

“And to say that someone with a platform deserves this or should expect this because this is the job that we’ve chosen is absolutely insane. I hope you hear how crazy that is.”

There’s literally no reason anyone should EVER face this kind of abuse! And sadly, he’s just one of many who have dealt with this. Ugh!! The content creator passionately concluded:

“And this happens all the time. There have been TikToks about someone today that it happened to! Who are these people that are doing this? Criminals! I know people don’t like me, I know that. But can you please find a more creative way to hate on me than committing a crime. […] This sucks, this is not fun.”

Gosh, what a nightmare. We’re so sorry that he and others have dealt with this! Hopefully, his choice to speak out helps bring more attention to this issue. See his full statement (below):

Thoughts? Share them (below).

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

[Image via Chris Olsen/TikTok]