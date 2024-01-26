Taylor Swift Is 'Furious' Over NSFW AI Pics -- And Considering Legal Action!

Taylor Swift is not happy about those explicit AI-generated pictures, and she will do whatever it takes to shut this down!

As we previously reported, deepfake pictures of the 34-year-old pop star in a different sexual situations went viral online. The posts showed Kansas City Chiefs fans and players groping the AI rendering of the superstar. Another depicted “her” sleeping with children’s characters, including Oscar the Grouch and Kermit the Frog.

What the f**k.

When these graphic images surfaced online, Swifties were rightfully outraged. They immediately banded together to call out the inappropriate posts and get “PROTECT TAYLOR SWIFT” trending on X (Twitter).

And fans aren’t the only ones upset over this situation. A source close to Taylor told Dailymail.com on Thursday that she is “furious” over the pictures. In fact, the insider claimed she is considering legal action against the deepfake porn site hosting them:

“Whether or not legal action will be taken is being decided but there is one thing that is clear: these fake AI generated images are abusive, offensive, exploitative, and done without Taylor’s consent and/or knowledge. The Twitter account that posted them does not exist anymore. It is shocking that the social media platform even let them be up to begin with.”

X began removing the posts and suspending accounts that re-shared some. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Meta even told Dailymail.com that they are also working on “removing” the images:

“This content violates our policies and we’re removing it from our platforms and taking action against accounts that posted it. We’re continuing to monitor and if we identify any additional violating content we’ll remove it and take appropriate action.”

But the problem is that despite these platforms trying to stop accounts from posting these images, other accounts just emerge in their place and the posts keep popping up. Ultimately, Taylor wants the posts “removed from everywhere.” More than that, she hopes legislation is passed to prevent this from happening to her or anyone else again. The Dailymail.com insider continued:

“These images must be removed from everywhere they exist and should not be promoted by anyone. Taylor’s circle of family and friends are furious, as are her fans obviously. They have the right to be, and every woman should be. The door needs to be shut on this. Legislation needs to be passed to prevent this and laws must be enacted.”

Taylor has every right to be upset over what happened. Her privacy was completely violated with these explicit images, deepfake or not, and they were made without her consent. That is not OK at all. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube]