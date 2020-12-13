Chris Pratt Celebrates Katherine Schwarzenegger's Birthday With Rare Look At Baby Daughter Lyla!

OK, so, she’s hilariously covered up as Santa Claus in the pic collage, but we still love the thought and execution here!

Chris Pratt took to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger‘s 31st birthday — and her very first birthday as a new mom. Of course, the happy couple welcomed their first child, daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt, back in August. And now, they are all celebrating the holidays together for the very first time!

Related: Patrick Schwarzenegger Defends His Bro-In-Law After Online Abuse!

But before Christmas and all that can come in a couple weeks, first the 41-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy star opted to show off his 31-year-old wife for her special day on Sunday. Included in the amazing collage was Lyla, too, as you can see (below):

Awww! Such a cute set of pics — and clearly so many happy memories together, too!

And it’s nice to see baby Lyla in there, isn’t it?! Sure, they’re still keeping things close to the vest and keeping her identity very private (which is totally cool!), but it’s so fun and heartwarming to know they are starting to make such good memories with their precious little girl, too! These are the best times of life, for sure…

Related: Katherine Goes Big In Celebrating Chris’ Birthday AND Father’s Day!

Along with the pic collage, Chris went above and beyond with a very sweet message for his love, writing (below):

“Happy Birthday Sweetie! You have brought so much light into my life. I’m so glad to be home with you and Lyla. You’re a great mom, a great step-mom, a great wife, daughter, sister and friend. The world is brighter with you in it. I am one lucky man. Thank you for the love, support and partnership. I love you.”

Love it! Such a sweet and loving relationship between these two!

Of course, Chris already shares a son with ex Anna Faris, so he’s somewhat used to the dad grind when everything comes up Christmas at the end of the year. But something tells us this will still be a very memorable holiday season for the whole family as December continues to roll through. Loving it!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! What do U think of this happy young family that is so photogenic and can’t stop smiling ear-to-ear?! Ha!

Sound OFF with your opinions and everything, all down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Katherine Schwarzenegger/Instagram]