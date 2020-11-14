Patrick Schwarzenegger Defends Brother-In-Law Chris Pratt After Internet Names Him 'Worst Hollywood Chris'!

Patrick Schwarzenegger is standing by brother-in-law Chris Pratt after a viral internet challenge this fall named him the “worst Hollywood Chris.”

The 27-year-old Midnight Sun actor spoke to Variety about the viral moment in a new interview this weekend, revealing he was “sad, honestly,” that people would waste their time with something like that. The viral challenge was started by filmmaker Amy Berg, who asked people which Hollywood Chris “has to go” with several options given.

Speaking to Variety about the whole controversy, Patrick said he made sure to reach out to his 41-year-old brother-in-law afterwards, which was a very kind gesture, for sure.

And Patrick continued, adding his thoughts on Twitter and the challenge itself (below):

“It’s crazy. Twitter is a junkyard, right? I mean, every day there’s something. People are calling out this person or that person, or let’s get mad at this person. People are so focused on putting other people down to make themselves feel better. It’s sad, honestly.”

Amen to that — the first part, especially!

Twitter is a f**king wasteland! Doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy it sometimes, of course, but it is a s**t show, just like most all social media networks are right now! Just saying!!!

And while Schwarzenegger noted Pratt is “pretty strong-boned,” and he was pretty convinced that nothing “hits him deep down,” Katherine Schwarzenegger‘s little bro still wanted to make sure his bro-in-law wasn’t taking things too seriously. Patrick revealed he went so far as to message him and connect. Good!!!

The young actor added more, too, revealing his thoughts about how Chris’ situation here may mirror that of his own parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver:

“I think he can learn a thing or two from my dad or my mom. My dad was always adamant about not letting anybody else’s opinions mess with his drive or where he wanted to go. No matter what you’re doing in life, there’s are always going be people hating on you and wanting you to fail.”

No kidding!!!

Of course, Pratt has gotten a ton of love from friends ever since the challenge first reared its ugly head, which was nice to see. And he’s a superstar in Hollywood, enjoying newly-married life and all that entails, and with a new baby at home, to boot.

Sooooo maybe he gets the last laugh on this one after all?! Just saying!!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound off about all this with your take down in the comments (below)…

