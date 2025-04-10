Hailey Bieber Shows Off Post-Baby Bikini Body In Hawt New Pic!

Got A Tip?

Hailey Bieber’s bikini body is back in full swing — and on full display!

The Rhode Beauty founder took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off her svelte figure eight months after welcoming baby boy Jack Blues with hubby Justin Bieber. And she looks amazing!

Clad in a tiger print bikini, the 28-year-old let her brunette tresses flow freely over her shoulders as she posed with one hand on her thigh. See (below):

Hailey Bieber bikini body 2025
(c) Hailey Bieber/Instagram

Hawt momma!

Hailey and Justin were spotted in Palm Springs on Wednesday — the same day J.B. went off on money-hungry paparazzi. But aside from that unfortunate hiccup on their getaway, Coachella kicks off on Friday… so we wouldn’t be surprised to see the pair there! And if so, more sultry pics are likely to come from Hailey!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via Hailey Bieber/Instagram]

Apr 10, 2025 13:11pm PDT

