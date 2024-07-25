Don’t Freak Out, But Cocaine Sharks Are Apparently A REAL Thing! Okay, Maybe You Actually Can Freak Out!

New fear unlocked: sharks on coke!

While it may sound like a pitch for a bad SyFy movie, we regret to inform you that cocaine sharks are actually a very real thing! According to multiple news outlets, marine biologists at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation tested 13 Brazilian sharpnose sharks from off the coast of Rio de Janeiro and discovered HIGH levels of the stimulant drug in their muscles and livers.

WTF!

First Cocaine Bear, now this?! Researchers believe the water has become polluted with the dangerous drug from human waste, traffickers, and nearby illegal labs where it’s produced. Apparently, all 13 sharks tested were pregnant females, and the ramifications it may have on the shark fetuses are currently unknown.

Marine ecotoxicologist Sara Novais told Science magazine the discovery is “very important and potentially worrying.” Uhhh, yeah! We know we won’t be swimming in those waters! See more details (below):

Crazy!!

Rreactions, Perezcious readers?? Be sure to let us hear ‘em in the comments down below!

