Shark Attacks Multiple People During Fourth Of July Outings At Beach In South Texas! OMG!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Locals and tourists alike flocked to Texas’ South Padre Island on this Fourth of July as they do every summer. But this year, something absolutely terrifying happened: multiple shark attacks at one beach!

According to Fox News Digital and multiple other outlets, at least four people were reportedly injured in four different encounters with a shark in the waters around South Padre Island. Per that outlet, all the attacks occurred around 11:00 a.m. local time near Beach Access Point 14 close to the Wanna Wanna Beach Bar and Grill, in an area very popular with ocean lovers. And authorities think all the attacks were carried out by the SAME SHARK!!!

First responders began receiving calls for help a little before noon on the Fourth of July, and paramedics descended. At the beach, they initially found one male victim who was said to be “severely” bitten on his leg, per local authorities. Specific information on the other three incidents has not been made available yet as of Friday morning, but USA Today and others report that there were at least four attacks and/or interactions between humans and shark(s) in the water.

Per the AP, Game Warden Captain Chris Dowdy said that all the attacks happened in the span of about two hours. Witness reports and social media images have Dowdy and other experts believing the attacks were most likely carried out by a single shark, which appears to be about six-feet in length. While experts are uncertain of the exact species, based on its size, location, and behavior, they also think the animal is likely a tiger shark.

Horrifically, it didn’t take long for social media videos to go viral. There were lots of people at the beach for the holiday, and several of them shot smartphone video footage of the incidents. You can see some of that viral video (below) after it was posted on Thursday afternoon on X (Twitter), but please be aware that the videos contain scenes of blood and injuries, and they are very graphic!!!

In some clips, bystanders can be seen helping at least one person out of the water. There is considerable blood around in the water, and it appears the person is pretty badly injured:

Shark attack today on South Padre Island. A friend shared this with me this morning Warning Graphic#4thofJuly #Sharkbite pic.twitter.com/vKjWQezoJZ — BubbaGreene (@money_bubby) July 4, 2024

OMG!!!

Another image shows what appears to be a woman lying in the sand with blood around her while beachgoers and police officers tend to her. You can view that graphic image HERE.

The person who uploaded the initial video of the aftermath of the apparent attack later shared more information on the social media site:

There were four from what I'm told. They think it was the same shark involved in all. — BubbaGreene (@money_bubby) July 4, 2024

I was just told there was a fifth attack right before dark. They still think it is the same shark. — BubbaGreene (@money_bubby) July 5, 2024

FWIW, that last claim — about a fifth attack taking place later in the evening — has not been confirmed. Regardless, South Padre Island Fire Chief Jim Pigg did share that local authorities and Coast Guard teams kicked into overdrive right away to search the area for sharks. Using boats, land lookouts, and drones, they searched up and down the beach in the aftermath. From what it sounds like, they may have found the shark believed to be responsible for the attacks. As part of a press briefing hours later, Chief Pigg said:

“The shark was located at the south end of the island and was pushed out to deeper water.”

Well, that’s good. No sense in killing the sea creature for being a wild animal living in its natural habitat and behaving in its natural way, ya know? But far more importantly, we’re just glad that it appears to be away from the beach. And now, we pray that everyone injured in the attacks will survive and recover quickly. So scary!!!

[Image via YouTube]