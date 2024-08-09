Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Christina Hall Begs Men To Stop Sending Her Love Letters Amid Divorce: 'You Will Not Be My 4th Ex Husband' College Football Star Accused Of Cheating On Girlfriend In Viral TikTok Video! Kendall Jenner Posts Jaw-Dropping Bikini Thirst Traps -- Bad News For Bad Bunny?? Or A Subtle Shot At Devin Booker?! Kim Kardashian ‘Pities’ Bianca Censori As She ‘Knows First Hand How Controlling’ Kanye West Is! Shakira Said She Wasn’t Dating After Gerard Piqué Split -- So Who’s This Mystery Guy?!?  Gypsy Rose Blanchard & Ryan Anderson Divorce Deets -- No Spousal Support, But Maybe A Big Fight Over Reality TV Earnings! How Tish & Noah Cyrus Are 'Rebuilding Their Relationship' Despite Ongoing Tension Amid Dominic Purcell Drama! Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Friend Says Bennifer 2.0 Was Just A Super Expensive 'Exercise In Closure'! Whitney Port Puts ‘Weird’ Jennifer Lopez On Blast -- Says She Saw Her ‘Set Up Paparazzi Shot’ In Hamptons Amid Ben Affleck Divorce! OMG There's A Rumor Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are Giving Relationship Another Shot! The Reason Christina Hall Is FINALLY On 'Better' Terms With Exes Ant Anstead & Tarek El Moussa Amid Divorce -- Despite Their Messy Pasts! Euphoria Star Hunter Schafer Reveals She & Dominic Fike Broke Up Because He CHEATED On Her!

Viral: News

College Football Star Accused Of Cheating On Girlfriend In Viral TikTok Video!

College Football Star Accused Of Cheating On Girlfriend In Viral TikTok Video!

One college football star is dealing with a lot of drama off the field right now!

According to BroBible, University of Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart has been dating a woman named Lola Sexton since high school. They both went to Corner Canyon High School in Utah. Instead of breaking up before college, they decided to continue their romance. Jaxson and Lola stayed together even when the football player went all the way to the University of Southern California and again when he later transferred to Ole Miss.

However, it doesn’t look like these two high school sweethearts are in it for the long haul. At least not anymore! Why? Because he completely fumbled! He allegedly cheated on Lola! And the ending of their love story isn’t just talk around campus. It’s now viral on the internet, all thanks to TikTok!

Related: Hunter Schafer Reveals She & Dominic Fike Broke Up Because He CHEATED On Her!

The infidelity rumors all started when social media user @rafamelo11, who appears to be a friend of Lola’s, posted a video over the weekend of her having coffee with her pal. It’s the text over the video of the girls’ day, though, that caught everyone’s attention! It read:

“Just a casual coffee date finding out her boyfriend cheated on her for the past year.”

For the “past year”?!? OUCH! Check out the clip (below):

@raphamelo11

♬ Another day another slay – Feeli’n silly and goofy????

No other details about what happened — like how Lola found out — were given. Hopefully, we’ll get a story time on the situation soon! However, she did later take to the comments section to confirm this was not a gag, writing:

“Real!!!!”

Damn! Kloee Sexton, one of her family members, also added in the comments that Lola was completely blindsided — and is now DONE with Jaxson:

“She had no idea about any of the cheating until now. She’s not going back.”

This poor girl! No one deserves to be cheated on! However, she’s not letting her two-timing ex-lover get her down! When other people asked how she was doing, Lola replied:

“I’m chillin!”

Need further proof she is doing just fine without Jaxson? Lola shared her own video on TikTok on Tuesday, in which she mouthed the words of the viral sound:

“Y’all broke up? Nah, she broke, I’m up.”

Yes, girl! Good for her! Watch (below):

@itslolaggg

♬ original sound – Hiii

At this time, Jaxson has not addressed the cheating accusations. However, he most likely knows by now that thousands of people heard about his indiscretion! The first video has over 37,000 likes as of this writing and was viewed by over 334,000 social media users. Meanwhile, Lola has nearly 11,000 followers on the platform. Her video was seen by over 174,000 folks. So yeah, this is no longer just juicy small-town gossip in Draper and/or Oxford!

Reactions to the college cheating drama, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments below!

[Image via Jaxson Dart/Instagram, Lola Sexton/TikTok, Ole Miss Rebels/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 08, 2024 18:40pm PDT

Share This