College Football Star Accused Of Cheating On Girlfriend In Viral TikTok Video!

One college football star is dealing with a lot of drama off the field right now!

According to BroBible, University of Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart has been dating a woman named Lola Sexton since high school. They both went to Corner Canyon High School in Utah. Instead of breaking up before college, they decided to continue their romance. Jaxson and Lola stayed together even when the football player went all the way to the University of Southern California and again when he later transferred to Ole Miss.

However, it doesn’t look like these two high school sweethearts are in it for the long haul. At least not anymore! Why? Because he completely fumbled! He allegedly cheated on Lola! And the ending of their love story isn’t just talk around campus. It’s now viral on the internet, all thanks to TikTok!

The infidelity rumors all started when social media user @rafamelo11, who appears to be a friend of Lola’s, posted a video over the weekend of her having coffee with her pal. It’s the text over the video of the girls’ day, though, that caught everyone’s attention! It read:

“Just a casual coffee date finding out her boyfriend cheated on her for the past year.”

For the “past year”?!? OUCH! Check out the clip (below):

No other details about what happened — like how Lola found out — were given. Hopefully, we’ll get a story time on the situation soon! However, she did later take to the comments section to confirm this was not a gag, writing:

“Real!!!!”

Damn! Kloee Sexton, one of her family members, also added in the comments that Lola was completely blindsided — and is now DONE with Jaxson:

“She had no idea about any of the cheating until now. She’s not going back.”

This poor girl! No one deserves to be cheated on! However, she’s not letting her two-timing ex-lover get her down! When other people asked how she was doing, Lola replied:

“I’m chillin!”

Need further proof she is doing just fine without Jaxson? Lola shared her own video on TikTok on Tuesday, in which she mouthed the words of the viral sound:

“Y’all broke up? Nah, she broke, I’m up.”

Yes, girl! Good for her! Watch (below):

At this time, Jaxson has not addressed the cheating accusations. However, he most likely knows by now that thousands of people heard about his indiscretion! The first video has over 37,000 likes as of this writing and was viewed by over 334,000 social media users. Meanwhile, Lola has nearly 11,000 followers on the platform. Her video was seen by over 174,000 folks. So yeah, this is no longer just juicy small-town gossip in Draper and/or Oxford!

