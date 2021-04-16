Colton Underwood Starring In Netflix Show About Coming Out, With Gus Kenworthy As His 'Gay Guide'!

Colton Underwood isn’t just accepting his sexuality, he’s monetizing it!

As we reported, the former Bachelor star came out as gay on Wednesday in an emotional interview with Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts, in which he got candid about his coming out journey. Well, it looks like cameras will be around as Colton’s journey continues, as the very same day, it was revealed that he’ll be starring in a new reality show at Netflix!

According to Variety, who broke the news, the project is currently in production, and will be an unscripted series that focuses on Underwood living his life as an out gay man for the first time. While the details are still sparse, we do know that out Olympian Gus Kenworthy will also star on the show as a “gay guide” for Colton and help him adapt to his new community and identity.

As it turns out, Gus is the perfect mentor for Colty, as the 29-year-old skier has apparently been “such a help for Colton” since Cassie Randolph’s ex has come to terms with his sexuality, according to an Us Weekly source. The insider explained:

“It’s great for him to have another professional athlete who’s openly gay. They have a lot of shared interest as well.”

Sounds like they’re already halfway to forming their own clique!

The insider went on to say that the former NFL player “feels [like] a huge weight has been lifted off of his shoulders,” following his sit-down on Wednesday, adding that the 29-year-old is “looking forward to being his authentic self.” And the former tight end is already starting to be his authentic self (and preparing for the inevitable flood of thirsty DMs) by sharing his first Instagram post since coming out!

A day after wiping his IG page clean, Colton shared a collage of polaroid shots that showed him posing with a horse, running with a dog, and drinking coffee by a Jeep. There were also pics of the ex-athlete posing with his parents, friends, and even Kenworthy. He wrote in the caption:

“I have a lot to learn, but I have come a long way. To the people in my corner, I love you. Without you I wouldn’t be here.”

Awww.

Gus was quick to share his support, writing:

“Love you and proud of you. Everybody is on their own journey and some are more difficult than others. Yours has not been the easiest nor has it been the hardest and you are doing your best which is the best you can do. Honored to be your friend.”

We’re so happy Colton is finally able to be his true self, and can’t wait to see Gus show him the ropes of gaydom!

What do U think about this news, Perezcious readers?

