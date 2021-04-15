Colton Underwood Confirms He Didn't Tell Ex-GF Cassie Randolph About Coming Out: 'I Made Mistakes'

Colton Underwood dropped a BOMB on Wednesday, officially coming out as gay during a pre-taped interview with Good Morning America host Robin Roberts.

But while that’s all amazing and empowering and wonderful, it’s still all a little clouded over by his (non) relationship with ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph. As you’ll recall, we reported how Underwood didn’t even give Cassie a heads-up prior to publicly coming out, instead leaving her to work through that emotional journey completely unprepared.

But late Wednesday night, the 29-year-old former Bachelor actually addressed the issue of Randoph’s awareness and his current lack of relationship with her!

Well, sort of. It wasn’t a new interview, or anything, but ABC‘s Nightline showed previously unaired quotes from Colton’s GMA interview, and a few new tidbits have our full attention!

For one, a big new portion of his interview with Roberts delved into his 25-year-old ex-girlfriend. When the GMA host asked whether Colton had talked to Cassie “at all” about his journey, the former football player straight-up confirmed that no, he had not broached the subject.

Colton said:

“I don’t know if I ever will get the chance to sit down and talk with her. I would like to. I would like to say sorry for how things ended… I made mistakes at the end of that relationship, and I ruined the good memories we had by my actions and what I did to hold on to being straight because I didn’t want to look myself in the mirror. So for that, I’m extremely, extremely sorry.”

Yeah, he sure did make mistakes at the end of that relationship…

In fact, that’s one of the most conflicted parts of this whole thing — the desire to feel pride for Colton’s coming out while also feeling extremely uncomfortable about what he did to Cassie after they broke up!! Allegedly stalking to the point of her needing a restraining order is NOT cool, Colton. But apparently that vague sense of regret is all we’re going to get on this one.

Sigh…

The former reality TV star said a few other interesting things about his time on The Bachelor and his coming out during the Nightline special last night, as well.

For one, he revealed that one of his closest childhood friends told him she’d been “waiting” for him to come out, and was relieved when he did. Colton explained:

“She was like, ‘The Bachelor sort of threw me off, but, like, I’ve been waiting for this conversation.’ And she broke down in tears.”

Intuition!

And the blonde-haired hunk also revealed that he still wants to be a dad someday, saying:

“I’m still looking to be a dad. I never knew you could be gay and be a dad. I found that out this year as well. I found a lot of things out.”

You sure can be gay and be a dad! In fact, we know somebody who is doing exactly that with his life…

LOLz!!!

Anyway, what do U make of Colton’s big news now that you’ve had a full 24 hours to digest it, Perezcious readers?! By itself it’s GREAT, right?! But when you throw in that whole terrible stalking incident with Randolph… Yeah…

Sound off with your take on the formerly loved up pair down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN/GMA/YouTube]