Cop Allegedly Killed Pregnant Girl He & His Fellow Officers Groomed From 15 Years Old!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A Massachusetts cop is finding himself on the wrong side of the law after allegedly murdering a young woman. And the story behind it is just… vile.

In 2020, Sandra Birchmore discovered she was pregnant. According to court documents obtained by The US Sun, she excitedly told friends about the news — but made it clear the father would not be a part of the child’s life. Then in February of 2021, the expecting mom was found deceased. Her death was initially ruled a suicide, but then some incriminating details surfaced. Incriminating for Officer Matthew Farwell.

You see, around two weeks before Sandra’s passing, one of her friends called the Stoughton Police Department to inform them of a relationship she had with Officer Farwell, according to the Department of Justice. And what was discovered after that is truly shocking.

Apparently, Sandra first met Matthew through a discontinued SPD program which aimed to introduce youngsters to careers in law enforcement. At the time, Matthew was 27 and Sandra was just 15! The two apparently became friends on Facebook after that… before eventually getting involved in a sexual relationship, according to an indictment.

WTF. This is an officer of the law we’re talking about! Who groomed a minor!

The pair continued a sexual relationship for years, even allegedly engaging in sex acts while he was on the job! But the story gets even more disturbing…

Matthew ended up resigning from the force in April 2022 after being placed on paid administrative leave. And just days later two MORE officers, including Matthew’s twin brother William, as well as officer Robert Devine, were placed on administrative leave. Why? Because they were ALSO accused of engaging in sexual acts with Sandra from the time she was 15 years old.

Holy s**t, WHAT?!

SPD Chief Donna McNamara said in September 2022:

“Through a sustained and deliberate combination of lies, deceit, and treachery, they violated the policies and core values of the Staughton Police Department, not to mention human decency.”

That is just so awful…

Sandra’s family launched a wrongful death lawsuit against the officers and the police department, revealing that a pathologist they hired ruled her death a homicide… Despite the state medical examiner’s initial suicide ruling.

Fast forward to Wednesday. Matthew was finally arrested, with prosecutors blaming him for Sandra’s death. And no, not for driving her to it. They’re saying he murdered her and made it look like suicide. In a press release, they claimed:

“Farwell killed Birchmore with the intent to prevent law enforcement from learning about Farwell’s commission or possible commission of federal offenses.”

They allege he strangled Sandra after her friend blew the lid off their relationship to the police department. He was charged with killing a witness or a victim, and faces either life in prison or possibly even the death penalty if convicted. All parties have thus far maintained their innocence — including Officer Devine and the other Officer Farwell.

What a disturbing violation of their power as law enforcement. Disgusting.

[Image via Sandra Birchmore/Facebook]