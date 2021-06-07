Courteney Cox, Elton John, & More HIGHlariously Belt Friends' Rendition Of Tiny Dancer For Lisa Kudrow! WATCH!

Finally, the Phoebe Buffay Tiny Dancer remix is official!

To pay tribute to Lisa Kudrow’s iconic Friends rendition of the hit track — in which her character mistakes Elton John’s lyrics as “young Tony Danza” — the iconic singer teamed up with an incredible band of performers to bring the song to life!!

In a new Instagram video posted on Sunday, Sir Elton, Ed Sheeran, Courteney Cox, and Brandi Carlile joined forces in serenading Lisa, with the Perfect singer cheering at the start:

“Lisa Kudrow, this one’s for you!”

Everyone seemed to be having the time of their life singing the tune from “The One with the Princess Leia Fantasy.” Cox even snagged a precious hug from the rockstar at the end! Ch-ch-check out the remix we didn’t know we needed until now:

Of course, the actress had the perfect reaction to the post! LOLz!

Totally right, the group did get the lyrics a bit wrong! Listen to Buffay’s version (below)!

Who sang it better, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Courteney Cox/Lisa Kudrow/Instagram]