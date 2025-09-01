They're BFFs?! The Most Surprising Celebrity Friendships!

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart aren’t the only iconic — but very unexpected — friendship duo out there!

Celebrities might live big, lavish lives, but when it comes down to it, the world is a small place. You’ll be surprised who have become besties after befriending each other at a party or simply shooting their shot!

Let’s take a deep dive into some of the most surprising celebrity friendships!

Kris Jenner & Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence went from fan to friend of Kris Jenner! They met back in 2015 when The Hunger Games star’s team reached out to arrange a surprise appearance from the reality star at Jennifer’s 25th birthday party — she was that big of a fangirl! Well, after the exciting party reveal, they soon began a texting friendship that resulted in a full-blown bond! Kris even considers JLaw like one of her own kids. Aw!

Courteney Cox & Ed Sheeran

She’s the ultimate friend! Did you know Friends star Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran are besties? The unlikely duo were introduced by a mutual friend at one of the actress’ “Sunday salons” in Malibu in 2013. The singer was then invited to stay at the Scream star’s home rent-free while he made his second album. Ed even played matchmaker and helped set her up with his pal Johnny McDaid.

Ayesha Curry & Lindsay Lohan

Ayesha Curry and Lindsay Lohan became fast friends after a mutual friend, celeb chef Michael Mina, introduced them in Dubai. On the Today Show, the Freaky Friday star said their first meeting was like a “blind date” — and it ended up being an hours-long dinner! They grew so close over the years that Lindsay asked Ayesha and her husband, Stephen Curry, to be the godparents of her son, Luai! Aw! They even just starred in the Netflix movie Irish Wish together! From IRL besties to on-screen besties!

Zach Braff & Harry Styles

Zach Braff and Harry Styles went from internet besties to the real thing!

According to Capital FM, the One Direction star became friendly on X (Twitter). The pair then hard-launched their friendship when Zach posted a photo of them enjoying a candlelit dinner together on the social media platform in 2013. Look!

The next year, the singer went to the Sundance premiere of the actor’s film, Wish I Was Here, and Zach told People, “We’re good friends.” The duo seemed pretty inseparable that year, though they haven’t been seen together much since then. That said, Harry starred in Don’t Worry Darling with Florence Pugh, Zach’s girlfriend at the time. So, we bet they crossed paths!

Matthew McConaughey & Guy Fieri

Who would’ve guessed these two would be friends? Matthew McConaughey‘s bromance with Guy Fieri began when the actor was roadtripping in his airstream and would often watch Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. Eventually, he decided to give the Food Network star a ring, and the chef became his personal go-to for any restaurant recommendations while he was traveling. They formed a strong friendship once the Interstellar star was back in LA.

Over the years, they grew to be such close friends that Guy asked Matthew to give him a speech when he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019! Watch:

Elton John & Eminem

These two musicians became friends in the most controversial of circumstances. Ahead of the 2001 Grammys, the rapper was facing a ton of backlash for homophobic lyrics. So, when he stepped on stage to sing a duet of Stan with the Elton John, who is openly gay, viewers were very divide.

Elton has stood by the fact he thinks Eminem’s lyrics were misinterpreted, and the pair formed a super strong bond after this first meeting. The Real Slim Shady singer even leaned on Elton when he was struggling with addiction issues. He told The Guardian in 2009:

“When I first wanted to get sober, I called [Elton] and spoke to him about it. He’s somebody who’s in the business and can identify and relate to the lifestyle and how hectic things can be. He understands…the pressure and any other reasons that you want to come up with for doing drugs. I reached out to him and told him, ‘Look, I’m going through a problem and I need your advice.'”

In a chat published by Interview Magazine in 2017, Elon said he has Eminem’s “sobriety day” marked in his “diary,” adding:

“I’m so happy you exist in the world, and I’m just so proud of you. You’ve worked so hard on yourself, and no one deserves this more than you, Marshall, and I love you from a long way away, okay?”

Jennifer Love Hewitt & Betty White

Oh, to have a friendship like this! Jennifer Love Hewitt and Betty White became instant friends while working on the Hallmark movie The Lost Valentine in 2011. Shortly after Betty sadly passed away at 99 in 2021, the I Know What You Did Last Summer star revealed just how deep their friendship was. The actress told ET:

“Not a lot of people know this story and I have never shared it, but when we worked together it was instant love for me and when we wrapped I gave her a Tiffany necklace and she wore it every single day for 11 years.”

Jennifer said Betty had it on until her last moments:

“She had it on with her when she passed, she had my heart with her and she always will.”

Wow. This friendship clearly meant so much to both of them. They had such a large age gap, and yet it seems like they really valued their bond. When mourning her loss, Jennifer said on Instagram:

“Miss Betty White, you are now my angel and I love you always.”

See a glimpse at where this special connection all started (below):

You just never know who your heart’s gonna connect with! Love seeing these unexpected pals!

