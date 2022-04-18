Cristiano Ronaldo Announces One Of His Newborn Twins Has Died In Heartbreaking Statement

Something a parent should never have to experience.

On Monday, Manchester United soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez announced they lost one of their newborn twins, a baby boy.

The statement (via Instagram) read:

“It is with our deepest sadness that we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

The couple revealed they were expecting in October 2021. He shares daughter Alana Martina, 3, with Georgina and also has son Cristiano Jr., 11, and twins Eva and Mateo, 4. They were born via surrogate in the US.

Wishing the family healing during this very difficult time.

