Dax Shepard Asks 'Annoyed' Cynthia Erivo How She Wipes With Her Long Nails! OMG!

Everyone apparently wants to know one thing about Cynthia Erivo‘s beautiful and amazing signature nails: How does she wipe her behind after using the restroom? Well, Dax Shepard went for it and just asked!

During her appearance on Armchair Expert on Monday, the podcaster could not help but ask the Wicked star — a pretty bold move considering how she’s responded to even the most benign things lately. He set up his question with a bit of a warning but then dove right in:

“Can I ask you a really crazy question that’s inappropriate? When you’re wiping your butt…”

Butt she knew what was coming next since “everybody asks” her about it! LOLz! Instead of dismissing Dax, Cynthia responded like a champ! She said:

“My answer is that nobody uses just their fingers to wipe their backside. You use tissue, correct? And you wipe!”

He’s lucky she was willing to humor him at all!

But Kristen Bell’s hubby didn’t move on from the topic — he really wanted to dig in on how she doesn’t scratch herself! He further inquired:

“Does the tissue go on the tip of the fingernails, or do you try to get the tissue…”

The Broadway star explained that it goes on the “pads of the fingers” and she folds, so no, she does not “feel” her nails when she’s wiping — not even “sometimes.” Dax got a full-on lesson here! As Cynthia mentioned, this is not the first time she’s been asked this. So, the podcast host wondered if she gets “annoyed” by the question. And her answer? Yeah, she does! Cynthia said:

“I’m annoyed by it. I’m, like, ‘Come on, guys.’ But I get it, but it’s also, like, ‘I’m a functioning adult, and I’ve never walked around smelling like, you know…’ Here’s the thing, there are people who do not have nails who need to check how they’re wiping.”

HA! Truth!!

She not only gets asked about how she handles her bathroom duties but how she gets anything done due to her nails! Cynthia continued:

“And I’m like, ‘I mean, I’m here!’ I’m dressed.”

LOLz! No one was questioning her ability! We imagine some folks are just so clumsy they have a hard time wrapping their heads around someone walking around with a bunch of sharp objects and NOT hurting themselves!

Anyway, it’s safe to say she nailed that response! But hopefully, this is the last time someone asks her about it! Listen to the podcast (below):

