Listen To This: S.O.S.!

We love Alex Newell!

The Glee alum has been very busy since leaving the iconic TV show, starring in Broadway musicals and releasing fierce dance songs!

Rescue Me – a collaboration with DJ/producer D-Sol (aka David M. Solomon, chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs investment bank), is a reworking of the ’60s classic from Fontella Bass.

Such a fun version and Newell brings the big vocals!

Check it out above!

Dec 07, 2020 06:44am PDT

