Listen To This: S.O.S.!

We love Alex Newell!
The Glee alum has been very busy since leaving the iconic TV show, starring in Broadway musicals and releasing fierce dance songs!
Rescue Me – a collaboration with DJ/producer D-Sol (aka David M. Solomon, chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs investment bank), is a reworking of the ’60s classic from Fontella Bass.
Such a fun version and Newell brings the big vocals!
Check it out above!
to listen to more music from Alex Newell!
