Daft Punk Split -- Watch The Shocking Announcement Here!

Electronic music duo Daft Punk have officially broken up after 28 years. The musicians were best known for their single Get Lucky, which helped them win a Grammy for Best Album in 2014. More recently, they collaborated with The Weeknd on hits like Starboy and I Feel It Coming.

The group’s longtime publicist confirmed the retirement to Variety on Monday following the release of a completely dramatic eight minute video on YouTube. Titled Epilogue, the announcement follows Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo through the desert in their now iconic space helmets and leather jackets (outfits used to conceal their identity from their start in Paris). Halfway through the eerily quiet short flick, one member removes his jacket to reveal an energy pack. After a dramatic pause, the other member starts the timer, walks away, and watches his friend get blown up multiple times!

What a way to say goodbye!!

Like the end of a classic action adventure, the last remaining member struts toward the sunset as emotional lyrics from their song Touch signal the end of this musical journey. Watch it (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Are you sad to see Daft Punk call it quits? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via Daft Punk/YouTube]