The Weeknd's Super Bowl Halftime Performance Maze Spawns TONS Of Viral Tweets -- See The Funniest HERE!

We’re still thinking about The Weeknd‘s halftime show performance at this year’s Super Bowl on Sunday night!

And not just because it was a hundred times more entertaining than that blow-out snooze-fest of a football game played around it… Yawn… Looking at you, Kansas City Chiefs! LOLz!

No, seriously, though, the Canadian pop crooner delivered exactly what we were hoping for at halftime. Even beyond his performance itself, he gave the world the very best viral meme moments, too!

When it was time for the 30-year-old singer to move through that maze of mirrors and lights in the middle of his performance, Twitter didn’t disappoint in delivering the goods! Immediately, that moment went viral, with greats tweets like these popping up the rest of the night (below):

me trying to follow the hostess to my table at the Cheesecake Factory pic.twitter.com/mhB6LKCIiF — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) February 8, 2021

*5 year old me in the grocery store looking for my mom* #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/eY7MNcKeoj — Glizzy McGuire (@jameswalls71) February 8, 2021

Entering an apartment where I know a dog lives pic.twitter.com/31MhCFu2kx — push push ???? (@itspushpush) February 8, 2021

And there’s more!

Ch-ch-check out some others using that same clip as a meme (below):

“Me looking for toilet paper at Costco last March” “Me trying to find my wife at Target” “Me trying to find the bathroom at the club” “me running to take the chicken out the freezer when i hear my mom pull up” “The brain cells in my head when I got my first concussion” “me running away from my problems” “my anxiety every time i try to nap” “Me at 2 AM trying to find the nearest Taco Bell while tripping out” “me wandering around my house looking for my cat”

LOLz!! Love the creativity!

It wasn’t just the pinball movement that got fans involved, either!

When The Weeknd did his thing perilously close to the camera moments later, that quickly became the night’s second meme-worthy event:

What my coworkers see on zoom meetings when I think my camera is off #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/J8I9bmk4XI — Meggy (@MeggyNikirk) February 8, 2021

What my pizza rolls see as the microwave hits single digits #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/4ekjfAmaKN — Dustin Vanhunnik (@Dustinv_36) February 8, 2021

‘Tis the era of Zoom, after all!

More here, too:

“My momma calling me asking me where I’m at” “what my camera roll looks like when i’m trying to take videos at a concert but it opens the front facing camera” “What I see when my cat wakes me up every morning” “me and my cousin making a home video in 2007” “When my boss’s son grabs the computer during our Zoom” “me when i see my chipotle order on the shelf” “When I’m on FaceTime and they can’t hear me.” “What my samosas are seeing from inside the oven right now” “me trying to take a selfie after having a few drinks”

Too funny!

What do U think of all those reactions, Perezcious readers?!

Thank goodness at least something entertaining happened last night, considering the game was such a one-side letdown. Guess we can always count on Twitter to make things as goofy as possible! Ha!

[Image via NFL/YouTube]