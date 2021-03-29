Dan Levy Explains Origins Of Sweet Saturday Night Live Host Tradition

Celebs who have hosted Saturday Night Live are in a special club — and recently, they’ve made headlines for lifting each other up.

It all started when Regina King shared a cute post-it note message from the previous week’s host, Dan Levy. The director shared the simple encouragement (“You got this!”) on her Instagram Story with the caption:

“Awww. You’re the best @instadanjlevy You crushed it! #snl”

The next week, Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page revealed his own note from the acclaimed actress, which read:

“Regé-Jean, You got next and you are going to be amazing!!! I’m a big fan!”

Carrying on the pattern, the next host Nick Jonas snapped a selfie with his post-it from the Netflix star, which advised:

“Just have the BEST time Nick!”

So cute!

The Schitt’s Creek creator got a lot of credit for starting an adorable tradition. But in an interview with Today late last week, he admitted:

“I feel the need to clarify this… I didn’t start [the tradition]. I kind of continued it.”

In fact, the 37-year-old decided to write his own note after finding one from Woody Harrelson to Phoebe Waller-Bridge from the previous season in his dressing room. He explained:

“So I asked if I could leave a note for Regina because the process is such a strange experience. … Strange, wonderful and intimidating experience that like, a little note from the person that had just done it felt like such a sweet vote of confidence.”

Considering we’re in SNL’s 46th season, it’s likely these aren’t the only instances of host-to-host contact. (Woody himself has hosted four times, so there’s even a good chance he’s been leaving these notes for years!) But we’re gonna give Dan credit for revitalizing the trend — and we hope other hosts continue to share their sweet messages with us!

[Image via NBC/YouTube]