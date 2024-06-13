All That Star Kel Mitchell Says Dan Schneider Screamed ‘Wild Stuff’ At Him In A CLOSET During A Vicious Fight!

Ever since the Investigation Discovery documentary series Quiet on Set exposed the on-set mistreatment and creepy behavior child stars allegedly dealt with from Dan Schneider during his time at Nickelodeon, more and more people have come forward with their own stories and claims about the producer from their days working with him. Now, Kel Mitchell is opening up about his awful experience with Dan.

On the Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast this week, the actor, who starred in All That for five seasons from 1994 to 1999, recalled an unpleasant interaction with Dan on set when he was 18 or 19 years old! The comedian said that “the vibe of the show started to change a little bit” once the original co-creator Brian Robbins left and started to work on other projects like Varsity Blues. That meant Dan, the head writer at the time, had to step up to the plate.

Well, Kel didn’t like “the writing style that started to change” because of the 58-year-old screenwriter. Even the characters went in a direction he didn’t quite care for! Oftentimes, this led to the host getting into arguments with Dan:

“So he’s writing, and me and him kind of like bump heads a little bit because of the direction of how the characters were going, right.”

At one point, Dan became “upset” at Kel when Mitchell wanted to try things the writer’s way and then try things his way in order to see which was working better. When Kel started to “get the laughs” doing it his style, that really irked Dan. And things got so heated one day on set that the producer screamed at him in a closet! Kel claimed:

“I remember me and Dan had a big argument on set. He was like, ‘Let’s go over here to this room right here, in this closet.’ He closed the door and he just took off, you know, just yelling all this wild stuff.”

Whoa! The Kenan & Kel alum didn’t reveal the details about the “wild stuff” Dan spewed that day. We certainly wonder what he said, tho…

But rather than putting up with the nasty exchange, Kel chose to walk away from the situation. He said:

“Being an adult at this point, I had a decision to make, you know what I mean? I was just like, ‘Okay, either we are going to fight or either I’m going to leave.’ And so that’s what I did. I left the situation.”

At this time, Dan hasn’t addressed the latest claim against him. Watch the podcast episode (below):

