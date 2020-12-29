Real Housewives Of Dallas Star D'Andra Simmons In ICU With COVID!

Noo!

Real Housewives of Dallas star D’Andra Simmons has been hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus. Currently in the ICU, a representative for Bravo told PageSix on Monday:

“Her oxygen levels were borderline and she will start [antiviral medication] remdesivir. At this time we ask you to respect her and her family’s privacy and to send your prayers for a speedy recovery.”

Friends and co-workers have confirmed the news as well, including podcast host Kate Casey who asked for prayers after speaking with the 51-year-old, tweeting:

“Just heard from D’Andra and she is asking for your prayers. She’s in the hospital and struggling. #RHOD”

Jennifer Davis, co-star on the upcoming fifth season of the series, showed her support via Instagram Stories, saying:

“Please pray for [D’Andra]. She has COVID, is in ICU on Oxygen.”

This comes as RHOD is set to premiere its new season on January 5 after filming under intense COVID-19 restrictions, including getting tested weekly. Simmons recently celebrated Christmas with her close family, though there is no word on how she contracted the virus or if any of them have also been infected.

Wishing her and her family all the best as she fights this awful illness!

