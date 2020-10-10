Real Housewives Of Dallas Star Brandi Redmond Reveals Mother-In-Law Dead After Horrific Car Crash; 9-Year-Old Daughter Survived

Brandi Redmond is mourning the sudden, tragic loss of her beloved mother-in-law.

The Real Housewives of Dallas star revealed hours ago on Saturday morning that her husband’s mother, Jill Marie Redmond, had died in a car crash. Just as bad, Brandi’s 9-year-old daughter Brinkley was also in the car at the time of the accident, though thankfully she survived the impact, according to the reality TV star.

The 42-year-old public figure made the sudden and shocking tragic announcement on Instagram on Saturday, writing in part (below):

“My husband’s beautiful mom has gone on to be with our Savior and my sister in laws said it best… so I PLEASE ask that you keep my family in your prayers during this difficult time. I ask that you lift my sweet Brinkley up as she continues to heal and that God protects her heart and eyes from this tragedy. I am so thankful for her life. This is probably the most thankful yet pain I’ve ever felt.”

Wow. Just truly, truly awful.

Brandi didn’t share many details about what exactly happened, or when it was, but the emotion and grief came through loud and clear.

Sadly, she also re-posted a heartbreaking message from her sisters-in-law about their mother:

“This is our mom, Jill Marie Redmond. We spoke to her daily. To speak of her in past tense hurts beyond words. Hours ago we lost her in a tragic car accident. Thank you, Jesus, for saving our niece who was in the car with her. To know our mom was to love her. She was a shining light to all who were lucky enough to know her. She loved so fiercely. She felt so deeply. And she loved Jesus with all her heart. Her world was FAMILY. She loved her 4 children and many grand babies to the depths of her soul, and she left us doing what she loved most- caring for her grand babies. We are in shock and are experiencing an indescribable pain. In our mom’s honor, if you have a living parent please tell them how much you love and appreciate them, and hug your loved ones extra tight tonight and always. We love you. Shine bright and spread love and kindness.”

Wow. So, so sad.

You can read Brandi’s full message — as well as that from her sisters-in-law about their beloved mother — in the full IG post embedded (below):

Our hearts…

Just a week ago, Brandi’s last IG post was in celebration of Brinkley’s ninth birthday (below):

We’re at least thankful that little girl is alive after such a horrifying, tragic ordeal.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Redmond family as they deal with this unimaginable loss.

Rest In Peace…

