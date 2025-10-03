Danica Patrick Thinks Bad Bunny 'Should Not Be Allowed' To Do Super Bowl Halftime Show -- And The Internet Has THOUGHTS!

Danica Patrick is in hot water for dissing Bad Bunny as the performer for the Super Bowl Halftime show! But it’s the reason she doesn’t like him being picked…

On Monday, the former NASCAR racer took to X (Twitter) to criticize the news that the MONACO artist will be performing during one of the biggest nights of TV in this country. Reposting a critical tweet about the singer’s political stance (you know, being anti-Donald Trump), Danica complained instead about… shocker… Benito speaking Spanish:

“Oh fun. No songs in English should not be allowed at one of America’s highest rated television events of the year… not just for sports.”

Yeesh!

Related: Travis Kelce Finally Addresses Viral Heated Exchanges With Coach Reid!

Check it out:

Oh fun. ????

No songs in English should not be allowed at one of America’s highest rated television events of the year… not just for sports. https://t.co/Q4Q1ZPJySC — Danica Patrick (@DanicaPatrick) September 29, 2025

Fans were NOT pleased with her take on the Latin superstar — who btw is from Puerto Rico, which is part of the USA!

Just ’cause he sings in Spanish doesn’t make him any less American or deserving of the gig! Blasting her on social media, critics clapped back:

“What are you gonna do about it? Threaten to drive NASCAR again?” “You do know he’s American right?” “Danica, you can always learn Spanish. Or listen to his music. If my 6 year old can learn Spanish you can too.” “Yall was mad at rap, now you’re mad at Spanish pop music. At this point just say you want it white and white only” “Imagine being so bothered by a global superstar singing in his own language at the Super Bowl. Music is universal!” “The person Who dis not want to be discriminated against in the car racing industry….but discriminates”

But the craziest part? Despite dissing the Spanish language, fans quickly caught her USING Spanish on her Instagram page! Just three days ago, she posted a series of pics during a visit with her parents, captioning it:

“Had fun showing mom and dad fall in the mountains at the new casa.”

Oop!

So… she does know a little Spanish? So, what’s she complaining about? LOLz! Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick)

Commenters dragged her for the hypocrisy:

“Casa as in Spanish word for house? ” “CASA? You must be confused of language.” “Casa? But you hate our language and culture. “Why are you writing in Spanish? This is the United States.” “Why are you using Spanish words when you are in the US?? WHY???? This is a political travesty!!!!!!! What will happen to the childrennnnn!!! Noooo”

All across her IG page, fans have also been trolling her by leaving Bad Bunny gifs and comments. Though, she’s not alone in her feelings. Many of her supporters have agreed with her POV, of course — and claimed they’d be boycotting the halftime show in protest. Meanwhile, Corey Lewandowski, a top advisor in Trump’s campaigns, has said ICE will be on scene as a result of this pick. Despite the fact that Bad Bunny and all other Puerto Ricans are, once again, US citizens. We guess they’re just not the kind those people like?

What do YOU think about Danica’s complaint? Tell us (below)!

[Image via Graham Bensinger/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]