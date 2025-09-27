Travis Kelce Finally Addresses Viral Heated Exchanges With Coach Andy Reid!

Travis Kelce is finally speaking out about his heated exchanges with Andy Reid!

It has been a rough start to the season for the Kansas City Chiefs, as they have won only once so far, so emotions are high right now. And that was clear during their last game against the New York Giants on September 21. At one point, the tight end and the head coach shouting at each other on the sidelines. According to a lip reader, Andy possibly threatened to bench Travis before the athlete claimed he was suffering from an ankle injury — which is not good, obviously, if this is true.

Andy Reid and Travis Kelce getting heated? WTH? ???? pic.twitter.com/8WLSJxbHTP — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) September 22, 2025

Other reports suggested he is struggling with the “pressure” and “scrutiny” of his upcoming nuptials to Taylor Swift, along with “juggling” other commitments. Plus, Travis is worried about the pop star’s safety amid a terrifying security threat. Oof. It’s a lot on one’s shoulders. And as you can imagine, all of it is distracting him from his duties on the field and causing this outburst.

Related: Swifties Fans React After NFL Star Gets Cut From Team After Nasty Comments About Taylor & Travis!

However, we also can’t forget that this game is not the only time the Happy Gilmore 2 actor lost his cool! He also got into Andy’s face and yelled at him during the Super Bowl 2024! Yikes!

Given Travis’ history with Andy, some viewers cannot help but think there is now some drama going on between them! Uh oh! Is the football player feuding with the coach? That is bound to make things tense and awkward in the locker room…

However, don’t worry, Chiefs fans! Travis made it clear to the Kansas City Star on Friday that he has nothing but “love” for Andy! Addressing their heated exchanges, he said:

“I love that guy, man. There’s nothing outside of this building that’s going to make me feel any different way. We know exactly each other’s intentions.”

Phew! He went on to rave about Andy’s coaching:

“I think what Coach Reid does best is he challenges guys to be at their best, and I love that about him. It definitely helped me take my game to another level that game.”

We guess they are just two guys who are extremely passionate about the game, and sometimes that causes them to butt heads. However, it is all love at the end of the day – we hope! For what it’s worth, Andy also wasn’t upset about the incident, saying:

“He’s a passionate guy and I love that part. I’ve been through a lot of things with him, that’s all part of it. I love that he loves to play the game, that’s what I love. And it’s an emotional game, so I’ll take it.”

Hopefully, their upcoming games turn out better — with a lot less screaming! The Chiefs will face the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, so we’ll see how it goes!

[Image via NBC, ESPN/YouTube, MEGA/WENN]