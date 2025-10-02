Trump Advisor Declares ICE Agents Will Be At Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show -- But…

This is America right now.

With the high of Bad Bunny’s announcement as Super Bowl LX’s Halftime Show headliner, there have come lows… LOW lows. While fans are excited to see a Latino artist take over the stadium for the can’t-miss-event, the far right is up in arms. And they’re playing directly into his fears.

The 31-year-old rapper is set to kick off his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour next month, but is making the conscious decision to skip the US — because he fears ICE agents would use it as an opportunity to prey on his fans.

The Monaco rapper has received criticism from naysayers calling him a hypocrite for skipping the US on his tour — yet agreeing to head up the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Though what might be going over their heads is the fact that him taking the field is more than just a one-off concert — it’s in and of itself a political statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benito Antonio (@badbunnypr)

The Super Bowl is the most watched TV event of the year — particularly by white, conservative men — so to have a Latino artist sing songs IN SPANISH during a time where the Latino community is under attack in the US, is a powerful message. And now, the powers that be are trying to crush that message with fear.

Related: Donald Trump Lashes Out At Ariana Grande After She Questions His Supporters!

On Wednesday, Corey Lewandowski, a top advisor in Donald Trump’s 2016 and 2024 campaigns, made it clear that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents will be present at the Super Bowl to try and cast a shadow over the monumental moment. He explained on an appearance on The Benny Show podcast:

“ICE will have enforcement at the Super Bowl for the Bad Bunny halftime show. There is nowhere you can provide safe haven to people who are in this country illegally. Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else. We will find you and apprehend you and put you in a detention facility and deport you.”

He added:

“So know that is a very real situation under this administration, which is contrary to how it used to be.”

CONFIRMED: ICE will be active and on-site at Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance. Trump Advisor Corey Lewandowski warns: there’s no place ICE won’t go to remove criminal aliens from the US, even the Super Bowl: "There is nowhere you can provide safe haven to people who are in… pic.twitter.com/kfKlGcuR7Q — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 1, 2025

The obvious question is, why make a point of saying ICE will be at the Super Bowl all of a sudden right now? The game isn’t until February. Why make the comment right after Bad Bunny was announced?

Well, this also comes after a deluge of comments from conservative influencers and pundits blasting the choice of performer, saying it would be “a giant ‘ANTI-ICE’ rally” and declaring they should all “boycott” the game. So that’s the context of these comments. One post argued it was obvious the NFL no longer cares about “the USA fans.”

The thing about that is…

During an appearance on Monday’s installment of Apple Music 1, Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, gushed over the opportunity to spotlight his culture. He told host Zane Lowe:

“I’m really excited for my friends, my family. Puerto Rico, all the Latino people around the world. I’m excited about my culture. I’m excited about everything, not just for me. It feels really good. The beach where we record[ed the announcement] is my hometown beach. So it’s a very special thing for us.”

Hear him talk about it (below):

Maybe Trump and Lewandowski and all the other right-wingers should take another listen. Bad Bunny is undoubtedly an artist that has Latino fans all over the world…

But he’s also from Puerto Rico. His family is from Puerto Rico. His people are from Puerto Rico. The culture he will be representing is Puerto Rican culture. Do you see where we’re going here? Puerto Rico is a US territory. IT’S PART OF THE USA!!!

So what is Lewandowski suggesting ICE is going to do? Deport all the Puerto Ricans that show up? Deport Americans???

What are your thoughts on this latest fear-mongering tactic, Perezcious readers? Be sure to let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via Benny Johnson/X & MEGA/WENN]