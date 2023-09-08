Danny Masterson Under 24-Hour Surveillance In Jail Following His Rape Sentencing

Deputies are keeping a close eye on Danny Masterson right now.

As we previously reported, the 47-year-old actor was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison on Thursday after being convicted for two rapes he committed between 2001 and 2003. He also must register as a sex offender upon getting out of jail. But that will only happen if he ever gets released…

Following his sentencing, he was immediately taken into custody. And as he awaits a transfer to another prison in California to serve his sentence, Danny is being monitored very closely behind bars in Los Angeles County.

According to TMZ on Friday, law enforcement sources revealed the That ‘70s Show alum has been under round-the-clock surveillance just in case he begins showing signs of mental distress after the sentencing. Deputies have stopped by his cell every 30 minutes to ensure he’s safe. If Danny shows any signs of mental distress or someone reports a mental health issue, he will immediately be taken to undergo an evaluation.

However, his attorney insisted to the news outlet that The Ranch star feels strong mentally and confident his conviction will be overturned on appeal — at least based on what they’ve gathered from meetings with several top appellate lawyers. As Deadline reported, he has 60 days to appeal the decision. Danny has not officially filed yet, but it sounds like it is coming soon. This means the drama is far from over…

While Danny might be feeling mentally strong right now, how about his wife Bijou Phillips? Well, she seems to be struggling in the wake of the sentencing.

A source shared with DailyMail.com that she has become “a shell” of herself during this situation:

“Bijou is circling the drain and is filled with all the emotion and no emotion at all. They had their life, and it has been completely uprooted and changed. And change is as scary and miserable as one would imagine. Friends are trying to be there for her, but things are really tough.”

Oof…

Despite Bijou taking the sentencing hard, the 43-year-old is still “trying to be strong” for their 9-year-old daughter Fianna:

“She is trying to figure out life and what it will be like for her. It can only be compared to a divorce or a death for her not being able to be with Danny the way they were.”

Clearly, it has been a difficult time for Bijou when it comes to processing what’s happened and figuring out what’s next for her and her daughter. And yet we’re also glad the victims got justice for what happened.

Thoughts on the latest, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

