Pop Idol Alum Darius Campbell Danesh Found Dead At 41, Police Investigating

The music industry is in mourning after news broke on Tuesday that Pop Idol alum Darius Campbell Danesh was found dead at the age of 41 last week.

According to reports, the singer and actor was found dead in bed in his Rochester, Minnesota apartment on August 11. The cause of death is still unclear and the investigation is ongoing, but police have said there was nothing suspicious about his passing.

Darius rose to fame during his stint on the ITV music competition series in 2002, on which he finished in third place. After the season ended, the singer famously turned down a record deal from Simon Cowell — however, the two have stayed friendly over the years.

The music mogul broke his silence on the performer’s unexpected death after Daruis’ family revealed the heartbreaking news, telling DailyMail.com:

“I first saw Darius on television over 20 years ago and I got to know him really well. He was charismatic, funny and just a great person to be with. His passing, for someone so young, is an absolute tragedy and my heart goes out to his family and friends.”

The Colourblind hitmaker’s family asked fans to respect their privacy at this devastating time, saying in a statement:

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh. Darius was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 and was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiners’ office. The local police department have confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances. The cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue. We ask that you kindly respect our wishes for privacy at this time whilst we come to terms with the tragic loss of our son and brother.”

Absolutely heartbreaking.

Aside from making it big in the music biz — his first solo album Dive In went platinum — the Scottish performer saw success in the world of theater, starring in Chicago, Guys and Dolls, Gone With the Wind, and more West End productions. In 2011, he tied the knot with Canadian actress Natasha Henstridge of Species fame. After many years together the couple divorced in 2018. She posted after hearing the news:

So sad. Our hearts go out to Darius’ loved ones as the investigation continues.

