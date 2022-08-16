12-Year-Old Girl Found Dead After Father Sent Cryptic Final Message For Mother Before Shooting Himself

A Kentucky mother is mourning the death of her daughter after she was found dead on a dirt road.

Summer Mullins is still reeling after the nightmare-turned-reality of losing her 12-year-old, Stacia Leigh Collins Thursday. The mother spoke with WSAZ where she revealed that her daughter was just about to begin her last year of elementary school when she received a mysterious text from the young girl’s father, asking:

“Do you want to talk to your daughter one last time?”

To which she responded:

“What do you mean one last time?”

Terrifying. After exchanging a few messages back and forth, she said the father — Stacy Collins — and Stacia herself went “dead silent,” adding:

“It’s unlike her to not have her cellphone on her. She always has her cellphone, loves her cellphone.”

The worried mother then made some additional calls with the hopes of assuring her daughter’s safety, reaching out to the school only to find that her little girl hadn’t been there all day — and that she had actually missed the first two days of class! Police later responded to reports of an assault, where they found Stacia’s father suffering from what they believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office then explained in a statement:

“Extending from the initial investigation, deputies discovered that Mr Collins’ 12-year-old daughter was missing. After exhausting numerous leads in an attempt to locate the juvenile, the JCSO in conjunction with Emergency Management Director Gary McClure began assembling search crews in an attempt to locate the juvenile. The search was to initially concentrate in the area that Mr Collins was found. Sadly, with public assistance, the juvenile was soon located but was deceased.”

Absolutely tragic and unexplainable. The report continued:

“Remains were transported by the Johnson County Coroner’s Office to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort, KY. Currently, no more information can be released. This case is being investigated by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.”

Will Summer ever get answers? Maybe — her ex surprisingly survived his wounds and is currently recovering at a local hospital.

The school district released students early on Monday out of respect “due to the unexpected loss of one of our dearly loved students,” and provided support for the family, writing:

“The Porter staff and the Johnson County School District extends our deepest condolences to her family and friends.”

Summer explained to WSAZ that she had previously lost two children due to a “rare metabolic disorder,” so Stacia was her “only healthy daughter.” The two bonded through music and their love for scary movies:

“She loved Michael Meyers, Scream, even though it’s not all that scary, but she loved Scream.”

The grieving mother added:

“I keep imagining what was going through her mind. Scared. Probably like in her own real-life scary movie. We lost a very precious person. She was a gem, taken way too soon.”

As of now no arrests have been made, but investigations are ongoing.

R.I.P. Stacia.

