Dave Star GaTa Busted For Domestic Violence -- But THIS Is What His Lawyer Says!

Rapper GaTa has been arrested for domestic violence.

The musician, who found fame on FXX’s Dave, which stars fellow rapper Lil Dicky, was taken into custody on Sunday after cops were called to Santa Clarita, California for a violent dispute, according to TMZ. The celeb was booked on a FELONY domestic violence charge but later released on a $100k bond. Oof…

Related: WATCH Drake Surprise Random Concertgoer With A Brand New Luxury Car!

As of now, details are slim, but the whole thing is under investigation. On Wednesday morning, GaTa’s lawyer, Shawn Holley, updated the outlet:

“The entire incident between the parties is on video which I am in the process of providing to law enforcement. The video demonstrates clearly that Mr. Ganter did nothing wrong and, instead, tried to de-escalate the situation.”

Hmmm, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Outside of Dave, in which GaTa, whose real name is Davionte Ganter, plays a fictionalized version of himself, he’s been associated with big names like Lil Wayne, Tyga, and Gym Class Heroes.

What do you make of this news, Perezcious readers?? Sound off in the comments down below.

[Images via FXX/YouTube & Nicky Nelson/WENN]