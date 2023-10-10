Watch Drake Surprise Random Fan At Concert With A BRAND NEW Luxury Car!

YOU get a car, and… Nope, just YOU!

Drake has been giving away incredible prizes to his fans for years now, and he’s been keeping the tradition going on his It’s All A Blur Tour. Throughout his entire run of North American dates the 36-year-old has dropped thousands of dollars in attendees’ pockets. He heard one fan spent their furniture money on tickets to the show — and gave them a whopping $50k! During his concert at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, the God’s Plan rapper took things to the next level though…

Related: Drake Calls Out ‘Weirdos’ For Criticizing His Friendship With Millie Bobby Brown

In a fan video posted to X (Twitter), the Grammy winner decided to change things up a little bit. Rather than picking a fan himself, he conducted a raffle-like system. One of his crew members brought out a raffle drum for him to turn around, while he explained:

“So, this is what I’m going to do: I’m going to pick the winning ticket out of this drum right here. I want everybody to be super quiet. I want to hear the winner scream.”

After picking the winner, he read out the number as “17483” — and somewhere in the audience the concertgoer was crowned:

“They got ‘em? They up top? You better bring your ass down here. We’re going to send somebody up there to check that ticket.”

The lucky fan — sitting all the way up in the nosebleeds — went home with a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, a luxury off-road SUV. It’s unclear which model Slime You Out rapper actually gave away, but it’s suspected it was the G550V, which goes for $140,000 — and that’s the least expensive model. Whoa! What a giveaway!

Ch-ch-check out the video (below):

Drake gifts a Mercedes-Benz G550V G-Wagon tonight in Toronto. #IAABTour pic.twitter.com/85i3zPw48N — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) October 8, 2023

What do U think about Drake’s latest giveaway, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Sundae Conversations/YouTube]