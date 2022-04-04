OMG! Slain Rapper's 'Embalmed Corpse' Put On Display At Nightclub!

Our minds are boggled at this story, y’all.

We’ve seen some odd, edgy choices at memorials over the years, but this is by far the most disturbing… But let’s rewind.

A rapper known as Goonew, whose real name was Markelle Morrow, was found dead in a parking lot in the District Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC, on March 19. He had suffered multiple fatal gunshot wounds; though the case is unsolved, his family believes it was simply an armed robbery gone wrong. Goonew was just 24 years old. Heartbreaking.

OK, now for the unusual part…

A memorial service for the rapper was held at DC’s Bliss nightclub on Sunday, and it was a real party — a celebration of Goonew’s life and love of music. Sounds like a great way for family, friends, and fans to say goodbye. But they were also given the opportunity to say it to his face — because on a stage at the shindig was the young man himself. Or, we should say, his propped up embalmed corpse, wearing a crown, looking out on the hundreds of mourners.

Related: Aly & AJ’s Tour Bus ‘Caught In The Crossfire’ Of Deadly Sacramento Mass Shooting

Think open-casket funeral meets Weekend At Bernie’s… Ch-ch-check out some shocking footage from the event to see exactly what we’re talking about (below) but BE WARNED: THIS IS A REAL CORPSE WE’RE TALKING ABOUT HERE!

As news of this spread, many commenters online were understandably aghast. Coming under fire, Bliss, the club that hosted the event, tried to distance itself from the most morbid aspects, saying in a statement:

“Our deepest condolences to Goonew’s family, friends, and fans. Bliss was contacted by a local funeral home to rent out our venue for Goonew’s home-going celebration. Bliss was never made aware of what would transpire. We sincerely apologize to all those who may be upset or offended. Please keep Goonew’s family and friends in your prayers at this difficult time.”

They didn’t know? Well, to be fair, would you have thought you needed to ask if a memorial service was planning on dragging in the corpse? Most just bring slideshows…

TooFab actually reached out to Bliss, and a spokesman did his best to downplay the weirdness by saying the event, dubbed The Final Show, was “mostly his friends and family” and that they seemed to be comfortable and aware of it — even if the club DEFINITELY WASN’T, as he reiterated. LOLz! He added:

“Maybe it was one of his final wishes.”

Bliss technically says they’re still blissfully unaware (and therefore have plausible deniability) whether this was for sure the real body or a convincing real doll. But frankly, we’re not even sure what, if any, crime was committed.

What do YOU think about this very strange farewell ceremony??

[Image via Goonew/YouTube.]