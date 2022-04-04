Aly & AJ's Tour Bus 'Caught In The Crossfire' Of Deadly Sacramento Mass Shooting

Aly & AJ’s tour got off to a rocky start after a deadly mass shooting broke out near their venue.

On Saturday, the music duo comprised of sisters Aly and AJ Michalka performed a headlining show at the Crest Theatre in Sacramento, California to kick off their new tour. But hours later on early Sunday morning, a shooting occurred just outside the venue resulting in the death of six people. The singers’ opened up on Twitter about the frightening situation, saying:

“Distraught by the mass shooting last night outside the venue in Sacramento. All of our thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives and those recovering today. We’re praying for the health care workers caring for them. We hope all our fans made it home safe.”

The former Disney stars also confirmed that everyone in their team remained uninjured even though their tour bus was “caught in the crossfire,” continuing:

“Our bus was caught in the crossfire but we sheltered in place and everyone in our touring group is ok. Thank you for everyone reaching out. A reminder to keep your loved ones extra close today. We have to do something about gun violence in this country.”

According to a Sacramento Police Department press release on Sunday, “officers responded to the sounds of shots fired in the area of 10th Street and K Street” at around 2 a.m. that same day. Once at the scene, they found “a large group of individuals as well as multiple gunshot victims.” Authorities performed life-saving measures on multiple people, but, sadly, six adults were pronounced dead at the scene. Twelve other individuals were discovered “with varying degrees of injuries” and transported to a local hospital.

According to NBC News, Chief Kathy Lester announced that the deceased included three men and three women. Lester also added in a press conference:

“We know that a large fight took place just prior to the shootings and we have confirmed that there are multiple shooters.”

While a fight broke out, it remains unclear if that was in any way related to the shooting. An investigation is ongoing. Speaking out against gun violence, California Governor Gavin Newsom expressed sorrow for the “lives lost and for those injured in yet another horrendous act of gun violence,” adding in a statement:

“As it is early in the investigation, my administration will continue to work closely with local and state law enforcement as we monitor the situation. What we do know at this point is that another mass casualty shooting occurred, leaving families with lost loved ones, multiple individuals injured and a community in grief. The scourge of gun violence continues to be a crisis in our country, and we must resolve to bring an end to this carnage.”

Even President Joe Biden spoke out against the tragedy, saying in part:

“We know these lives were not the only lives impacted by gun violence last night. And we equally mourn for those victims and families who do not make national headlines. But we must do more than mourn; we must act.”

More on this heartbreaking matter can be seen (below), including footage that was taken during the shooting:

We are sending love to all the victims’ families. What a terribly sad situation. R.I.P.

