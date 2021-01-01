Dealing With Loss And Trauma - My Therapy Chronicles | Perez Hilton

Sometimes it can take people years or – in my case – DECADES to process the death of a parent. Especially if you were very young, as I was. So many of my decisions in life were affected by that, both consciously and subconsciously. Everything has lead me to now. I filmed this immediately after my second session with my therapist. I am growing. Reprioritizing. I am being reborn! I am holding myself accountable! And there is a lot that I talk about here that is very universal. You may find yourself in my struggles. You can learn and improve alongside me! xoxo

