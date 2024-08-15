Demi Lovato Will NOT Let Her Kids Become Stars -- So They Can Have 'The Childhood That I Didn't Have'

Don’t count on Demi Lovato‘s future kids going into the entertainment industry in the same way that she did as a child. At least not until they are 18 years of age. That’s when they’ll be allowed to make that decision for themselves!

Demi, who uses she/they pronouns, is part of the forthcoming Child Star documentary, and along with it, she just spoke to the Hollywood Reporter for a feature about her life and career. Specifically, they chatted about what it was like growing up famous following her big break on Disney Channel‘s Camp Rock.

When the outlet asked Demi whether she would allow her future children to become a star in music, television, or film like they did, the 31-year-old singer-actress was adamant. HELL NO! But she’d tell them why! They said:

“I’d say, ‘Let’s study music theory and prepare you for the day you turn 18, because it’s not happening before that. Not because I don’t believe in you or love you or want you to be happy, but because I want you to have a childhood, the childhood that I didn’t have.'”

Pretty wise, TBH! Smart to give them the tools to really learn music, via music theory. And also smart to let kids be kids for a while longer. After all, you can’t do it as an adult!

Also, just in case Demi’s future children do want to go into entertainment as adults, she’s going to encourage them to have a “backup plan.” Which is something she didn’t have!! Demi explained:

“[That is] something I wish I’d done because sometimes I think it’s time for me to move on, but I’m in this weird position in my career because I still rely on music for my income.”

The aforementioned Hulu doc will debut on the streaming service on September 17, by the way. It features Lovato chatting on screen with other former child stars including Raven-Symoné, Kenan Thompson, Christina Ricci, Drew Barrymore, Alyson Stoner, and JoJo Siwa. Sounds like they got some really big names for this one! And they’re going to be unloading all their wisdom! But that wisdom was earned the hard way…

Elsewhere in the interview, Demi gave some insights into how complicated life got when she was a child, and she was the one earning all the money for her family. Echoing the sentiment many child stars have posited after their young careers, she noted:

“Having the child be the breadwinner almost inherently changes the dynamic of a family, and then it becomes, like, how do you discipline that breadwinner?”

Good question…

That discipline came down to her mom, Dianna De La Garza, and her stepfather Eddie De La Garza — who entered the picture years after the death of Demi’s biological father Patrick. Demi recalled how Eddie would do his best to offer some discipline to her as a young girl, including when he would “try to ground me.” But at the height of her fame, Demi fought back:

“But I was an egotistical child star, and I thought I was on top of the world. I’d be like, ‘But I pay the bills,’ and what do you say to that?”

In the end, as she looks back on her childhood and teenage behavior with the benefit of hindsight and maturity, Demi reflected on how much missing out on the love of her biological father affected her — among other things. She explained:

“I think part of me always thought that if I made it in the industry that I would get the love from my birth dad that I didn’t have. And he was troubled, and I think I always chased success because I knew it would put me in his line of sight again and it would make him proud of me. But now that I’ve dealt with those daddy issues, I don’t need the industry as much as I once did, and I’m proud of myself for getting here.”

Wow.

BTW, you can read the full Hollywood Reporter feature HERE. Reactions, y’all?? Share ’em (below).

