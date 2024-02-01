Demi Lovato Opens Up About Wedding Plans After Engagement To Jute$!

Demi Lovato is prepping for her upcoming nuptials!

On Wednesday, the Heart Attack singer attended the American Heart Association‘s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert and dished to People about her plans for the big day. The 31-year-old not only performed at the fashion show, but also took some time to talk about ideas for the ceremony — admitting she’s “definitely” started dress shopping and has a “clear vision” of what the ceremony will look like:

“I’ve been thinking about it and saving them to my Pinterest profile. Doing all the things.”

Exciting!!

Related: Demi’s Ex Max Ehrich Finally Comments On Her NEW Engagement

The couple are apparently also using Pinterest for “all of it”! Demi, who uses she/they pronouns, bragged about the social media platform, saying the boards are a “great” tool to use when making plans or looking for inspiration. Of course, tons of people would agree! Pinterest is THE inspo app!

Although still in its early stages, the Cool for the Summer singer says the wedding is going to be a spectacular event:

“I’m excited. I’m in the stages of planning and very excited about it.”

After Demi’s beau Jordan “Jute$” Lutes popped the question in December and put that HUGE rock on her hand, we can only imagine everything else will be just as magical! What do U think, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

[Image via Demi Lovato/Instagram/MEGA/WENN]