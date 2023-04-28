Teens Allegedly Killed Woman By Throwing Rocks At Her Car -- And Took Photos As A 'Memento'!

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection to the tragic death of 20-year-old Alexa Bartell — and horrifyingly, it’s now being reported they took photos of the scene as souvenirs of their actions!

At around 11 p.m. on April 19, Alexa was driving near the 10600 block of Indiana St in Denver, Colorado. But the 20-year-old’s peaceful night drive would turn into a tragedy when a large rock crashed through her windshield and then hit her, causing her to crash her Chevrolet Spark into a nearby field.

According to reports by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Bartell was on the phone with a friend at the time of the incident. When the line suddenly went dead, her friend became concerned and called police, who in turn used the “Find My iPhone” tool to find her. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered “blood all over” the car, the rock with blood stains on it, as well as a pool of blood in the young woman’s lap. When medics arrived, they were unable to find a pulse, but they did find enough evidence to start tracking down who caused the crash.

According to police, it wasn’t the crash that killed Alexa — it was the rock. That makes whoever threw it even more culpable, we’d say. And unfortunately for her family it only gets more horrifying…

JCSO searching for unknown suspects involved a series of crimes related to cars struck with large rocks in Jefferson & Boulder counties overnight. 20-yr old Alexa Bartell was killed. If you have any information, call 303-271-5612. Full details: https://t.co/oAHSW6quSw pic.twitter.com/ln7sw3YvJb — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) April 20, 2023

Using cell phone data and eyewitness reports, the police were able to name 18-year-old high school students Joseph Koenig, Nicholas Karol-Chik, and Zachary Kwak as suspects. Allegedly, the three boys had been involved in a string of rock-throwing incidents for quite some time throughout Jefferson and Boulder county. According to Koenig’s former coworker, the boys were supposed to be loading landscaping rocks into a pickup truck at the time of the incident. Instead, per police, they launched them at a passing car — and took a woman’s life.

The three have apparently admitted their actions. Kwak recalled the sound of the rock crashing through the car’s windshield being similar to a “rail gun,” and Karol-Chik said he felt a “hint of guilt” after he’d realized what they’d done, but after fleeing the scene the “blood brothers” agreed they could never talk about the situation again. Not talking about it didn’t stop them from returning to the accident some time later, though, so Kwak could take a picture as a “memento” of the crash. Just awful!

The boys are believed to have thrown rocks toward at least six vehicles over the span of a few months, according to the JCSO. It’s been reported at least two more people were injured the night the 20-year-old was killed due to the boys throwing rocks, too. An Uber driver, Nathan Tipton, spoke to the Denver Post about his own experience that night:

“My first initial reaction was anger. I thought somebody threw something at my car and damaged my car, could’ve done something else to myself.”

Police still have no idea which boy threw the rock as investigations continue, but all three of them have been arrested and are facing first-degree murder charges. More information will become available when they go to court next Wednesday. None of them have entered a plea.

You can read more about the case and its updates (below):

Bartell’s family has also spoken out following their loved one’s death, telling local outlet KMGH on Thursday:

“Alexa was an amazing daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin, and friend. She was an intelligent, kindhearted soul, with a bright future ahead of her. Alexa would do anything for those she knew and loved. This beautiful young life was taken way too soon.”

Just gut-wrenching. Our hearts go out to the victim’s family and loved ones.

R.I.P.

[Image via CBS Colorado/YouTube/Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office]