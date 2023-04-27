Los Angeles Mother Killed & 6-Year-Old Daughter Severely Injured After Being Hit By Pickup Truck

This is so awful…

According to ABC 7, a woman was walking her 6-year-old daughter to school at Hancock Elementary in the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood of Los Angeles at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday. However, their walk to school soon took a tragic turn. When the pair were heading across the crosswalk, a pickup truck suddenly slammed into them. OMG!

After hitting both the mom and daughter, police say the person, who was driving very fast, ended up crashing into a nearby two-story apartment building. Video of the crash showed the truck on the grass area of the apartment with its front end damaged. Los Angeles Police Department spokesman Bruce Borihan added:

“From what we got from witnesses, they just described pure chaos, as the truck struck the apartment building. Officers were pretty quick to respond and took that driver into custody and transported him to a local hospital.”

The driver – a 30-year-old man – was injured in the collision and taken to a hospital. He is in stable condition. As for the mom and daughter? The woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile, her child was severely injured and rushed to the hospital. Per the LAPD, she “remains in critical but stable condition.” Such a heartbreaking situation…

At this time, police are investigating what happened. However, police said in an update on Wednesday that “based upon the totality of the circumstances, this appears to be a tragic accident that possibly resulted from a medical emergency.” They stressed that the “investigation into this cause is ongoing,” and “there is a potential that charges may be filed at a later date.”

Our hearts break for this family after this tragedy. We hope the 6-year-old recovers soon.

You can learn more by watching the news video (below):

