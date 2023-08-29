Awkward! Derek Hough Included WHO In His Wedding Party??

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are married! But they had one surprising guest on their special day…

The dancer and his lady officially tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on Saturday, along with the support of Derek’s sister Julianne Hough — and her ex-husband?! In pics from the ceremony, the 35-year-old can be seen posing for group photos with her ex Brooks Laich on complete opposite ends from each other. But the most shocking part of all? He was one of the groomsmen!

Whoa!

They all look absolutely fantastic — but we can’t help but wonder what happened behind-the-scenes with those two being reunited. At the time of their split in 2020, we reported how Jules was seriously struggling to cope. It wasn’t an easy decision for either of them, so we can’t imagine what it was like to come together again. It’s great they could put aside their differences for the sake of Derek, though.

