US Senator Dianne Feinstein Dead At 90

Longtime US Senator Dianne Feinstein, who represented California for decades in the federal governing body, has died.

Per the New York Times very early on Friday morning, the Democrat — who was the longest-serving female member of Congress at this point in her career — is dead. The circumstances surrounding this tragic event are unclear. She was 90 years old.

In total, Feinstein spent more than three decades serving in the nation’s federal government. She was also previously the mayor of San Francisco, among other roles in politics.

In recent months, she’d been dealing with health issues at her advanced age. Back in February of this year, she’d announced she would not run again for another term in the Senate.

We send our condolences to her family, friends, loved ones, and colleagues.

R.I.P.

