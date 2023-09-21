Trump Aide Cassidy Hutchinson Says Rudy Giuliani Groped Her On January 6!

So remember what a creep Rudy Giuliani seemed to be in that Borat 2 scene? And then in May a former aide sued him for sexual assault and brought the receipts of what a creep he was with those audio recordings? You can read about that HERE if not.

Anyway, now ANOTHER woman has come forward with gross claims about Donald Trump‘s right hand man.

Cassidy Hutchinson was an aide for Trump’s White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows — putting her in the room with all these guys all the time. She eventually turned on them, becoming a star witness in the January 6 hearings. After allegedly being advised by Trump’s lawyer — at the time representing her, too — NOT to tell the committee the full truth, she got new representation and decided to be honest finally. That put her on the outs with the Republican machine.

Well, the now 27-year-old is telling MORE of the whole truth in a new memoir called Enough, and right away the first bombshell to hit is her story about “America’s Mayor.” Hutchinson says in the book that Giuliani once groped her — on January 6 no less.

She writes in an excerpt obtained by The Guardian on Wednesday that everyone was backstage during Trump’s controversial speech, in which he told his followers to march on the Capitol Building and fight for him — right before they did just that, beating up cops and sending members of Congress and VP Mike Pence running for their lives. That’s when the horrifying sensation hit her, she claims — Giuliani put his hand “under my blazer, then my skirt”:

“I feel his frozen fingers trail up my thigh. He tilts his chin up. The whites of his eyes look jaundiced. My eyes dart to [Trump adviser] John Eastman, who flashes a leering grin. I fight against the tension in my muscles and recoil from Rudy’s grip … filled with rage, I storm through the tent, on yet another quest for Mark.”

Holy crap! Ick!

Giuliani spokesman Ted Goodman has hit back against the claims, saying:

“This is a disgusting lie against Mayor Rudy Giuliani — a man whose distinguished career in public service includes taking down the mafia, cleaning up New York City and comforting the nation following September 11.”

A man who more recently was charged on a RICO case of his own in Georgia for election fraud, but sure, give us those two-decade old bona fides. Goodman also alluded to Hutchinson’s deception, saying:

“It’s fair to ask Cassidy Hutchinson why she is just now coming out with these allegations from two and a half years ago, as part of the marketing campaign for her upcoming book release.”

Is it fair? Or is it fair for a woman to tell her story of being mistreated whenever and wherever she decides to?

What do YOU think of these latest allegations against Rudy Giuliani??

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]