Most Horrifying Diddy Details Yet?! Accuser Says Metal Device Broke His Teeth As Multiple Men Raped Him

Another alleged Diddy victim is speaking out.

According to a new complaint obtained by Page Six on Wednesday, a victim accused Sean Combs of raping him at a music video casting call in October 2001 — which left him so injured he had to get medical help to repair his anus!

The accuser worked as an actor in the late ’90s, early 2000s. He recalled going to a casting meeting at a Manhattan hotel near Central Park where he was auditioning for a role as a police officer in one of Puff’s music videos. He noted that he saw a female casting director, a bodyguard, and dozens of others in the hotel suite.

The rapper allegedly interviewed him about his lifestyle and asked him to take his shirt off while wondering if he’d be “comfortable with potentially doing nude scenes.” When the victim said he would be, he was allowed to stay and offered an alcoholic drink, which he turned down. Instead, he was given a Diet Coke that “tasted strange.” He now believes it was laced with a drug like GHB or ecstasy since it made him feel “dizzy and nauseous.”

The actor says he passed out shortly after having the drink, waking up in a “twilight state” in which he was “semi-conscious and disoriented.” He noticed his pants were pulled down, the legal docs claimed:

“He felt a great deal of pain and realized, as he looked back, that he was being anally sodomized by Combs. […] His vision was blurry, but he recognized Combs’ chest tattoo and the large gold chain with a jeweled cross on it that Combs wore during the interview.”

He allegedly tried to “fight off” the Last Night artist but felt too sick to do so. Diddy’s security team was also holding him down, the complaint stated:

“Additionally, Combs’ bodyguard was holding Plaintiff down by the arms.”

When P. Diddy was done, the accuser claimed he saw the musician’s bodyguard putting on a condom. The victim then passed out again, but when he “came to,” he was being “held in a kneeling position” by an unidentified Caucasian man, who had been at the meeting, who was allegedly using a metal device to keep his mouth open while he orally raped him. The complaint detailed:

“Plaintiff tasted metal and believes some sort of device was holding his mouth open, because he tried to bite down but could not. […] Plaintiff later discovered he had a broken molar, requiring repair and a partial denture.”

WTF. So disturbing.

During the assault, the victim says he was also verbally abused, called a gay slur and a “p***y boy” who liked what was happening to him.

After the incident, the victim “vomited and cried all night” and replayed the “trauma of what had just happened.” He also “painfully defecated a used condom” and had to see a proctologist — who specializes in issues with the rectum, anus, and entire gastrointestinal tract. The doc “repaired” his “anus with a laser procedure.” Plus, he had to purchase “false teeth to replace the two that were cracked.” Jeez. As you can imagine, the victim also faced “intense emotional pain and mental health issues,” such as depression, after the horrific abuse.

This is one of five new lawsuits filed by Tony Buzbee who is helping hundreds of people bring cases against the embattled A-lister. Diddy’s attorney, Erica Wolff, denied the allegations in a statement to Page Six. Referencing a lawsuit filed by a celeb pal of Diddy’s against the Texas-based lawyer for extortion and intentional infliction of emotional distress, the attorney said:

“The extortion lawsuit against Mr. Buzbee exposes his barrage of lawsuits against Mr. Combs for what they are: shameless publicity stunts, designed to extract payments from celebrities who fear having lies spread about them, just as lies have been spread about Mr. Combs. As his legal team has said before, Mr. Combs has full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor.”

No matter how much Diddy denies it all, the allegations keep coming… And they all fit the same M.O. as the federal charges…

Thoughts? Share them in the comments (below).

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

