Diddy Sued Again, Accused Of Drugging & Assaulting Two More Victims At Parties -- And His Security Team Was Involved??

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Diddy is facing two more lawsuits.

Tony Buzbee, the attorney already representing over 120 alleged victims, has filed two new lawsuits against the rapper which were obtained by TMZ on Tuesday. The first involves a woman from Maryland, going by Jane Doe, who was 18 years old in 2001 when she claims Puff Daddy sexually assaulted her outside of a Halloween party in New York City. Per the suit, one of the musician’s security guards escorted her to a black SUV limo. Inside, the A-lister was waiting with six (!) members of his security team. Intimidating AF.

The woman alleged that she was handed a drink which made her feel dizzy after she had it. That’s when Diddy allegedly forced her to perform oral sex on ALL of the men in the limo — and eventually on him. Jeez. And this was his security team?? WTF?!?!

During the assault, the woman claims the Sean John founder called her derogatory names and sprayed champagne on her. And then he supposedly only let her leave once she’d performed oral sex on everyone.

Similarly, in a second suit, a man from Florida alleged that one of Diddy’s associates invited him to an after-party at a residence in Miami. There were several other notable public figures in attendance having a good time, too. The man, who went by John Doe, alleged that Diddy or an associate drugged him with a laced drink, which made him go in and out of consciousness.

Horrifyingly, he recalled waking up to a sharp pain in his rectum and anus. Noticing that his clothes were gone, he turned to see why he was in pain and found Diddy trying to insert his fully erect penis in his anus — all while talking dirty to him with a disturbing grin. WHAT?!?! The drugs in his system also made it impossible to fight back or resist the sexual assault, the man claimed.

Awful!

He then reported waking up the next day naked in the same room. He was allegedly given his clothes and escorted out of the home to be dropped off at the nightclub where the prior evening had begun.

Both accusers are asking for an unspecified amount of damages. Already, Diddy has denied the allegations. His lawyer told TMZ that all of Tony’s lawsuits are just shameless PR stunts designed to get payouts from the celeb, who denies ever sexually assaulting or trafficking anyone. Whoa.

Diddy remains behind bars for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution charges — all of which he has denied. A trial is set for the spring. Thoughts? Let us know (below).

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources

[Image via WENN/MEGA]

Nov 20, 2024 10:15am PDT

