Diddy's GF Yung Miami Admits She Likes Golden Showers!

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has a new nickname: Pee Diddy. No joke – and it’s all thanks to his girlfriend, Yung Miami.

The moniker started when the 28-year-old City Girls rapper – whose real name is Caresha Romeka Brownlee – shared a little bit too much information on her REVOLT talk show Caresha Please on Thursday. While playing a drinking game with rapper Trina, she admitted on the show that she has no problem letting her partners urinate on her during sexy times. She said:

“Take a shot if you like golden showers. I do. I just like it. It’s fun. You know, when you’re drunk … you can pee on me in the shower. It just depends on how the night [is] flowing.”

Related: The Chainsmokers Had Threesomes On Tour Together!

OMG! You can ch-ch-check out the confession (below):

While Yung Miami never spilled who gave her a “golden shower” before, people on social media immediately believed that she was talking about Diddy – who went public with his relationship with the artist in June 2022 – and gave him the nickname Pee Diddy. See some of the reactions from Twitter (below):

“The fact that y’all are calling that man Pee Diddy is f**king hilarious”

“Someone said P. Diddy is gonna be PISSED when he sees that Pee Diddy is trending omfg.”

“20 days into the new year and Yall done changed Brother Love name to Pee Diddy yall wild.”

“Everything I know about Pee Diddy and Yung Miami, has been against my will.”

“Wake up, check Twitter and see Pee Diddy trending and why…2023 is going to be a LONG year.”

“I can see P. Diddy trademarking Pee Diddy too”

Wonder how Diddy feels about this… He hasn’t responded to the viral clip yet! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via REVOLT/YouTube, WENN/Avalon]