Trump Attacking TOM HANKS Now?!? Seriously???

Donald Trump is continuing his crusade. And his next target is… venerated nice guy actor Tom Hanks??

Yes, instead of speaking out against the violence being committed by world leaders like Putin or Netanyahu, or voicing support for the victims of his old pal Jeffrey Epstein, the President of the United States is using his time to attack you dad’s favorite actor.

Hanks was scheduled to receive the Sylvanus Thayer Award in a ceremony held at West Point later this month. But less than three weeks beforehand, the ceremony was abruptly canceled without explanation. The Washington Post saw a memo which said canceling the event “allows the Academy to continue its focus on its core mission of preparing cadets to lead, fight, and win as officers in the world’s most lethal force, the United States Army.”

After that scoop that Hanks had been brushed off — unceremoniously, so to speak — folks wondered if Trump was ultimately behind the decision. That statement was super Trumpy. Plus Trump has made other changes to West Point, forcing them to remove student clubs for women and minorities. And of course he’s proven himself time and again to be this level of petty. Back during the 2016 campaign, Hanks said it would be a “dark day” if Trump were elected POTUS. We all know that’s all it would take for Delicate Don to lash out.

Related: How We Could Still Get The Epstein List From Victims

And sure enough, on Monday morning Trump posted to Truth Social that he was pleased about the decision, further fueling the theory he was ultimately behind it:

“Our great West Point (getting greater all the time!) has smartly cancelled the Award Ceremony for actor Tom Hanks. Important move! We don’t need destructive, WOKE recipients getting our cherished American Awards!!!”

So what was this award anyway?

Per the military academy’s site, the Thayer award is for “an outstanding citizen of the United States whose service and accomplishments in the national interest exemplify personal devotion to the ideals expressed in the West Point motto, ‘Duty, Honor, Country.'”

In addition to starring in and producing some of the most cherished films celebrating US soldiers — like Saving Private Ryan and Band of Brothers — Hanks has long been an advocate for veterans. He’s a spokesman for the World War II memorial in DC and a major fundraiser for the Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial and the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, which supports vets and their caregivers. In a June statement announcing the award, West Point Association of Graduates board chairman Robert A. McDonald said:

“Tom Hanks has done more for the positive portrayal of the American service member, more for the caring of the American veteran, their caregivers and their family, and more for the American space program and all branches of government than many other Americans.”

Hanks himself was beyond honored, saying:

“To have my first ever visit to the Academy be to accept such an honor as the Thayer Award is simply astounding. To be recognized by an institution whose graduates have shaped our country’s history through selfless service is both humbling and meaningful.”

But of course… Trump doesn’t care about that. He has made abundantly clear in both statements and actions that he doesn’t care about US military personnel or veterans. He called those who were injured or killed in service to this country “suckers” and “losers.” In his first term, Congress stood up against him as he tried to cut veterans’ benefits. He announced a plan in March to fire 80,000 workers from the Department of Veterans Affairs. He’s already cut funding to VA hospitals.

All while he sends active troops into US cities, to wage war on US citizens anywhere that didn’t vote for him.

But sure, Tom Hanks, that guy is the problem.

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]